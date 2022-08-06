CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami says lucky charm helped her win silver medal

Indian racewalker Priyanka Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finish second and win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6).

Jemima Montag (42:34.30s) of Australia won the gold medal while Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86s) of Kenya took the bronze medal.

Priyanka Goswami has left no stone unturned in her preparations for two marquee events - the World Athletics Championships in Eugene and the Commonwealth Games.

Along with her preparations, Priyanka believes in a lucky charm. A staunch believer in Lord Krishna, she carries an idol of the deity to all her competitions.

After winning the silver medal at CWG 2022, Priyanka said the idol has brought her luck. Speaking in the mixed zone, she said:

"I have a Lord Krishna and I take him with me to every competition and he brought me luck today."

Priyanka also has another unique quirk. The silver medalist paints different country flags on her nails. The flags denote the host nation of the competitions she takes part in. Speaking about the same, Priyanka added:

"I have painted my nails with the flags of the country where I compete. I have England's flag for the Commonwealth Games, Japan's flag for the Olympics and Spain's flag because I have competed there as well along with other flags."

Priyanka Goswami has a good race

Priyanka Goswami started well to lead the field from the start. She was leading till the 4,000m mark before Australia's Montag and Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii overtook her. The duo seemed to run away with the race as Priyanka was left trailing till the 8,000m mark.

The Indian racewalk athlete then upped the ante and gave it her all in the last 2,000m. She was able to pass Kenya's Emily but Australia's Montag had already taken a big enough lead to win the gold medal.

Priyanka eventually finished one minute behind the Australian athlete.

