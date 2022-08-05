CWG 2022: "Silver medal. Golden smile"- Twitter reacts to Murali Sreeshankar's historic silver medal

Murali Sreeshankar bagged a historic silver medal in the men's long jump event, with a best attempt of 8.08m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.

He became the first ever Indian athlete to win a medal in the men's Long Jump event at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Bahamas's LaQuan Nairn (8.08) bagged the gold medal while Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa settled for the bronze medal.

Nairn was tied with Sreeshankar for the same distance of 8.08m. However, the rules state that if two jumpers are tied at the same distance, the one who has a better second best jump will be declared the winner. Nairn's second-best attempt was of 7.98m while Sreeshankar's was 7.84m

Meanwhile, another Indian in action, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, had a best jump of 7.97m to finish fifth in the same event.

Earlier, Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar clinched a historic Commonwealth Games bronze medal on Wednesday, August 3. It was the nation's first ever medal in the high jump discipline in the history of the Games.

The 23-year-old finished third on the podium by clearing a jump of 2.22m in the CWG 2022 men's high jump final.

In the absence of India's athletics poster boy Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin opened India's medal account in track and field at CWG 2022.

Tejaswin cheered for Murali Sreeshankar. He wrote:

It’s the Shankar sweep ! Let’s go Sreee. Legend!!!

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Murali Sreeshankar bags a historic silver medal

Sreeshankar lost out on the gold medal by the barest of margins. He was given a foul, where the sports enthusiasts felt it was a fair attempt. The spectators took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with the decision and to congratulate Sreeshankar on his achievement.

Here are a few reactions after Murali Sreeshankar's final jump:

Gaurav Rai @IacGaurav

Otherwise Murali Sreeshankar would have got the gold medal🥇 instead of the silver medal🥈



#longjump #CWG2022 It was a perfect jump but it was given wrong,Otherwise Murali Sreeshankar would have got the gold medal🥇 instead of the silver medal🥈 It was a perfect jump but it was given wrong, Otherwise Murali Sreeshankar would have got the gold medal🥇 instead of the silver medal🥈#longjump #CWG2022 https://t.co/bHJ9Oa6jBT

Neel @neelxp

WHAT A LEGEND !!!!



INDIA IS PROUD OF YOU MAN FOR SUCH A LONGGGG FLY !!!



🏻🥈



#MuraliSreeshankar #longjump #msreeshankar #CWG2022 #CWG22 This photo is gonna be trending for sure tomorrow.WHAT A LEGEND !!!!INDIA IS PROUD OF YOU MAN FOR SUCH A LONGGGG FLY !!!🏻🥈 This photo is gonna be trending for sure tomorrow.WHAT A LEGEND !!!!INDIA IS PROUD OF YOU MAN FOR SUCH A LONGGGG FLY !!!🏃🇮🇳🙏🏻🥈 #MuraliSreeshankar #longjump #msreeshankar #CWG2022 #CWG22 https://t.co/gz3qoTEHzB

Tridib Baparnash ॐ @TridibIANS Boy that was one hell of a comeback..can’t help watching the replays of the 8.08m effort from long jumper #MuraliSreeshankar . He showed he belongs to the top league, especially after the Tokyo Olympics debacle & the @afiindia subsequently asking him to stop training with his dad Boy that was one hell of a comeback..can’t help watching the replays of the 8.08m effort from long jumper #MuraliSreeshankar. He showed he belongs to the top league, especially after the Tokyo Olympics debacle & the @afiindia subsequently asking him to stop training with his dad https://t.co/2qjKYO5Zbx

Gourav 😷 @thelostlegend07

Congrats Murali sreeshankar you make 1.4B people happy today, Also Congrats Yahia to gave his PB

#CWG2022 #B2022 #longjump Even after playing such dirty politics,they could not stop our BeastCongrats Murali sreeshankar you make 1.4B people happy today, Also Congrats Yahia to gave his PB Even after playing such dirty politics,they could not stop our Beast 🔥🔥🔥 Congrats Murali sreeshankar you make 1.4B people happy today, Also Congrats Yahia to gave his PB #CWG2022 #B2022 #longjump https://t.co/UeUn6GwYgB

Vishank Razdan @VishankRazdan #B2022 , Athletics: It must be a Deja Vu for Murali Sreeshankar from #WCHOregon22 .. It was not -1cm.. It was -0.01cm and the over dependence on technology is becoming laughable by the day.. To World Athletics, the fans deserve better.. #B2022, Athletics: It must be a Deja Vu for Murali Sreeshankar from #WCHOregon22.. It was not -1cm.. It was -0.01cm and the over dependence on technology is becoming laughable by the day.. To World Athletics, the fans deserve better..

arindam saha @arindam03405129

#CommonwealthGames2022 #longjump national record holder Murali Sreeshankar is a CWG Long Jump Silver medallist with a best jump of 8.08m. national record holder Murali Sreeshankar is a CWG Long Jump Silver medallist with a best jump of 8.08m.#CommonwealthGames2022 #longjump https://t.co/RgMjmfagJH

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan Since it's being decided by technology and not on human eyes so not much to argue but in naked eye this doesn't look foul to me. Murali Sreeshankar who is having average jumps so far got his best jump fouled 🤦 Since it's being decided by technology and not on human eyes so not much to argue but in naked eye this doesn't look foul to me. Murali Sreeshankar who is having average jumps so far got his best jump fouled 🤦 https://t.co/UZqemDmA6C

Aman Shah @aman812 Neeraj Chopra at Eugene in his 4th attempt, Murali Sreeshankar in Birmingham on his 5th.

Indian athletes showing they can bring it on when it really matters on the big stage under pressure. Such good signs for Indian T&F fans and athletes!! Neeraj Chopra at Eugene in his 4th attempt, Murali Sreeshankar in Birmingham on his 5th. Indian athletes showing they can bring it on when it really matters on the big stage under pressure. Such good signs for Indian T&F fans and athletes!!

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA

Margins, margins....

#CWG2022 twitter.com/JesuisShyam/st… Shyam Vasudevan @JesuisShyam



"One millimetre!" he gestures to his father Murali in the stands.



#CWG2022 | #B2022 That was perhaps Sreeshankar's best jump of the evening but he oversteps....by 1cm!!!! One frikkin centi-metre!"One millimetre!" he gestures to his father Murali in the stands. That was perhaps Sreeshankar's best jump of the evening but he oversteps....by 1cm!!!! One frikkin centi-metre!"One millimetre!" he gestures to his father Murali in the stands.#CWG2022 | #B2022 https://t.co/JfNzllipp0 Full drama in the men's long jump final as a virtual millimeter ( officially -1 cm) denies Murali Sreeshankar a solid jump on the 4th attempt!Margins, margins.... Full drama in the men's long jump final as a virtual millimeter ( officially -1 cm) denies Murali Sreeshankar a solid jump on the 4th attempt! Margins, margins.... #CWG2022 twitter.com/JesuisShyam/st…

Vignesh Kumar @Vignesh__CV To the naked eye it didn't seem like a foul. Probably a mm ahead. Hard luck. Murali Sreeshankar with a massssiveee jump but been called a foul by 1 cmTo the naked eye it didn't seem like a foul. Probably a mm ahead. Hard luck. Murali Sreeshankar with a massssiveee jump but been called a foul by 1 cm😭 To the naked eye it didn't seem like a foul. Probably a mm ahead. Hard luck.

Garv (ਗਰਵਿਤ) @imgarvmalik

Murali Sreeshankar wins Silver medal 🥳🥳



The difference between Gold medal & silver medal



#longjump #CWG2022 Historic!!Murali Sreeshankar wins Silver medal 🥳🥳The difference between Gold medal & silver medal Historic!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳Murali Sreeshankar wins Silver medal 🥳🥳🔥🔥 The difference between Gold medal & silver medal 👇#longjump #CWG2022 https://t.co/juZ0268W5k

Prathamesh Avachare @onlyprathamesh The Only That Could Have Stopped Murali Sreeshankar From Winning Gold Today Was Technology & Unfortunately It Did But Nevertheless, This Silver Medal Marks The Beginning Of Golden Era In #LongJump For @WeAreTeamIndia ; JAI HIND! The Only That Could Have Stopped Murali Sreeshankar From Winning Gold Today Was Technology & Unfortunately It Did But Nevertheless, This Silver Medal Marks The Beginning Of Golden Era In #LongJump For @WeAreTeamIndia; JAI HIND! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/BOJIYFImpS

Sullivan Noronha @NoronhaSullivan #CWG2022 Surely Murali Sreeshankar shouldn't have been defaulted for that jump. There was nothing ahead of the line ffs! What a farce! Would've easily been top 3! #Athletics Surely Murali Sreeshankar shouldn't have been defaulted for that jump. There was nothing ahead of the line ffs! What a farce! Would've easily been top 3! #Athletics #CWG2022

sudeep desai @sudeepdesai2

#CWG2022

#CWGindia2022

#MuraliSreeshankar So near yet so far! Murali Sreeshankar you are a hero! Wins silver but loses gold by the barest of margins. If there's one athlete who's well and truly put tokyo (and gold coast) behind him, its Murali. Keep your head high, superstar:) So near yet so far! Murali Sreeshankar you are a hero! Wins silver but loses gold by the barest of margins. If there's one athlete who's well and truly put tokyo (and gold coast) behind him, its Murali. Keep your head high, superstar:)#CWG2022#CWGindia2022 #MuraliSreeshankar

