CWG 2022: "Silver medal. Golden smile"- Twitter reacts to Murali Sreeshankar's historic silver medal

Murali Sreeshankar bagged a historic silver medal in the men's long jump event, with a best attempt of 8.08m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.
He became the first ever Indian athlete to win a medal in the men's Long Jump event at the Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, Bahamas's LaQuan Nairn (8.08) bagged the gold medal while Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa settled for the bronze medal.
Nairn was tied with Sreeshankar for the same distance of 8.08m. However, the rules state that if two jumpers are tied at the same distance, the one who has a better second best jump will be declared the winner. Nairn's second-best attempt was of 7.98m while Sreeshankar's was 7.84m
Meanwhile, another Indian in action, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, had a best jump of 7.97m to finish fifth in the same event.
Earlier, Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar clinched a historic Commonwealth Games bronze medal on Wednesday, August 3. It was the nation's first ever medal in the high jump discipline in the history of the Games.
The 23-year-old finished third on the podium by clearing a jump of 2.22m in the CWG 2022 men's high jump final.
In the absence of India's athletics poster boy Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin opened India's medal account in track and field at CWG 2022.
Tejaswin cheered for Murali Sreeshankar. He wrote:
It’s the Shankar sweep ! Let’s go Sreee. Legend!!!
CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Murali Sreeshankar bags a historic silver medal
Sreeshankar lost out on the gold medal by the barest of margins. He was given a foul, where the sports enthusiasts felt it was a fair attempt. The spectators took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with the decision and to congratulate Sreeshankar on his achievement.
Here are a few reactions after Murali Sreeshankar's final jump:
