Dame Valerie Adams announces retirement from shot put

One of New Zealand's greatest sporting icons, 37-year-old Dame Valerie Adams, has decided to hang up her boots, leaving behind a nearly 20-year-long legacy for fans.

Adams announced her retirement at a press conference on March 1. Adams said:

"I'm here to share with you all that I'm officially hanging these size 14 throwing shoes. After winning my bronze medal in Tokyo, I contemplated whether to embark on another campaign. Whilst today marks the end of my shot put career, Athletics will always be a part of my life. I have given my heart and soul to this sport and loved and nurtured it from a young age."

She added:

"I took some time to really process this thought and to see if it was something I actually wanted to do again. My heart, mind and body simply answered the question for me so it's time to call it a day."

Andrew Gourdie @AndrewGourdie



New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith was full of praise for Adams' illustrious career and massive contributions over the years. She said:

"She [Adams] has been a leader of our teams, both through her performance and her actions on and off the field of play. She embodies the values of the New Zealand Team and her drive and determination have been second to none."

She added:

"Dame Valerie retires as one of our greatest ever Olympians and athletes. She will be missed by our athletes and our teams, and we wish her all the best for whatever comes next."

AW @AthleticsWeekly



Dame Valerie Adams' Olympics success

Dame Valerie Adams represented New Zealand at five Olympic Games. She clinched four medals (two golds, one silver and one bronze) in her five appearances.

Adams won the 2007 championship before winning her first Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Thereafter, she went on to defend her Olympic title at the 2012 London Games and managed a second-place finish at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. However, she settled for a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Adams is an eight-time world champion and five-time Commonwealth medallist (three golds and two silver medals) and had a staggering 107 successive shot-put wins between 2006 and 2015.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar