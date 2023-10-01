In the world of sports, moments of mentorship and camaraderie often go unnoticed. However, sometimes, it's these subtle interactions that can make a difference.

Such was the case at the Asian Games 2023, where Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic javelin champion, played an unexpected and crucial role in Kiran Baliyan's remarkable journey to a bronze medal in the women's shot put final.

Neeraj's words of confidence played a big role in Kiran’s shot put final

Kiran Baliyan found herself gripped by nerves as the clock ticked down to her event, the shot put final at the Asian Games 2023. However, with just 15 minutes to go before stepping into the arena, a familiar face appeared near the call room—Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj approached Kiran and offered words of encouragement that proved to be a turning point in her journey. He told her,

"Darna mat. Tension mat lo kisi cheez ka, apna best dena. Medal leke aogey. [Don’t be scared. Don’t be tensed, give it your best and you will win a medal]."

The Olympic champion's words resonated with Kiran and filled her with new-found determination.

Meeting an Olympic champion right before the most significant event of her life was a big confidence booster for Kiran. Neeraj Chopra's presence alone was enough to instill confidence, but his words of wisdom were the catalyst that propelled her.

As Kiran entered the shot put arena, the pressure was immense. But she kept Neeraj’s advice in mind and launched the shot put to a distance of 17.36 meters, securing the bronze medal for India. It was a moment of triumph, not only for Kiran but also for Indian athletics.

Kiran Baliyan's historic bronze medal win in the women's shot put final not only broke a 72-year dry spell for India in the sport at the Asian Games, but it also showcased the talent and potential that exists in Indian athletics.