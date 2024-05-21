Deepthi Jeevanji smashes World Record; wins gold at World Para Athletics Championship

Deepthi Jeevanji had a day to remember after she won the gold medal on Monday, May 20, in the women’s 400-meter T20 category (intellectual impairment) at the World Para Athletics Championship in Kobe, Japan. Moreover, she smashed a world record, which was earlier held by Breanna Clark of the United States of America (USA).

On the fourth day of the competition, Deepthi clocked 55.05 seconds and broke Clark’s record of 55.12 seconds, which was set last year in the same championship in Paris. Turkey’s Aysel Onder agonizingly fell short and won the silver medal with a timing of 55.19 seconds. Ecuador’s Lizanshela got her hands on the bronze medal after clocking 56.68 seconds.

As far as Deepthi was concerned, she was highly impressive in the final after winning her heat in the qualifiers. With a timing of 56.18 seconds, the athlete set an Asian record. Last year in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, she finished on top of the podium after clocking 56.69 seconds.

Yogesh, Preethi, and Nishad make India proud

While the focus was on Deepthi for her masterful showing, Yogesh Kathuniya, Preethi Pal, and Nishad Kumar also made India proud by winning medals. Yogesh bagged the silver medal in the men’s F56 category discus throw. He threw 41.80 meters and finished on the podium.

In the F56 category, athletes throw from a seating position. Athletes with spinal cord injuries and amputations ply their trade in the event.

Earlier on Sunday, May 19, Preethi made history after becoming the first Indian with a medal in the women’s 200-meter event. She clocked 30.49 seconds while taking part in the T35 category.

Nishad also showed his class after he won the silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump. India currently have four medals to their name and will be looking to add to their tally.