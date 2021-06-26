Defending champion Mo Farah's hopes for Tokyo Olympic qualification meets a ‘shocking’ end

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's bid for a Tokyo Olympic ticket came to a disappointing end on Saturday.

Mo Farah, 38, missed the 10,000m selection time by 19 seconds at the British Championships in Manchester. He needed to clock in under 27 minutes 28 seconds to confirm a place in the British team for the Tokyo Olympics. But instead he finished the race in 27:47.04.

“I don’t know what to think. If I can’t compete with the best why bother?” Mo Farah said.

Mo Farah is the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion in 5,000m and 10,000m events.

“There is no excuse. I thought I had a chance to qualify. I have had an amazing career. Thinking about it tonight is a bit shocking. I am speechless,” Mo Farah added.

The English long-distance runner’s previous bid at the Tokyo Olympics qualification was hampered after he suffered an injury to his left ankle.

According to reports, post-recovery Mo Farah had started training in high-altitude in France and was in good shape.

However, he could not keep up with the pace of the Australian pair of David McNeil and Ryan Gregson.

In the final nine laps, Farah struggled to keep up the momentum and started slipping behind the required qualification mark. His strides shortened as he ran against the clock.

A socially distanced crowd tried to boost their champion runner but in the end it was just the standing ovation for Mo Farah that became the story of the night.

Muller British Athletics 10,000m Championships & European Athletics 10,000m Cup 2021

New challengers for Mo Farah’s crown at Tokyo Olympics

In less than one month’s time, there will be a new 10,000m champion at the Tokyo Olympics. World record holder Joshue Cheptegai of Uganda and his teammate Jacob Kiplimo will be the favorites to clinch the throne left vacant by Mo Farah. The final for 10,000m is scheduled on July 30.

Marc Scott will vie for the title for Britain, although he is reportedly nursing a foot injury.

