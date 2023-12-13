"Definitely not in the best interest" - Sha'Carri Richardson voices her disapproval over new whereabouts platform for U.S. athletes

Sha'Carri Richardson, one of America's best sprinters and most prominent track and field personalities, has taken up an issue with the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

The organization recently announced that they would be switching the platform through which athletes update their whereabouts for dope testing, and this has left Richardson understandably irked. The USADA has also stated that athletes will have to file their 2024 Q1 Whereabouts before the 15th of December, and inability to update the information can lead to a "Filing Failure."

In response to this decision by the USADA, Sha'Carri Richardson took to her Instagram stories to let fellow athletes know about the short submission timelines and voiced her frustration against the officials. In a video where the two-time World Championship gold medalist appears to be walking somewhere, she told fans,

"Hey y'all, excuse my naturalness right now, but definitely, I just want to say, I'mma definitely continue to be advocating, but by December 15 all USA athletes have to update their whereabouts into a new program. And this program basically has just been thrown upon us, coming as it is a very very important year, USADA, World Athletics, whoever the organizations are, they have made these changes."

She added that the decision didn't favor athletes and that adding unnecessary changes ahead of the Olympic year was unfair.

"Basically I just feel like it's definitely not in the best interest of the athlete, going as it is into the Olympic year, very very crucial, so nothing unnecessary should be added on top of our plates. Just us being able to focus on the athletes that we are, and these changes that are thrown upon us are not explained, they're just thrown upon us and we have no choice but to adapt and learn, and nobody's explaining anything."

In another story, Sha'Carri Richardson, who is known for her outspoken ways, left a message saying, "I'm willing to die about what's right!!", emphasizing her stand against the USADA.

Sha'Carri Richardson's history with the USADA

Sha'Carri Richardson already has a shaky history with the USADA, tracing back to her infamous suspension due to marijuana usage, even though the drug is not performance-enhancing.

Back in 2021, Richardson topped the US Olympic trials in the 100m but was later forced to accept a one-month suspension when she tested positive for the banned substance. The suspension led to the 23-year-old losing her berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sha'Carri stated that she used the drug as a method to cope with the news of the death of her biological mother, which was told to her by a reporter during an interview.

The USADA's move to suspend the American had drawn a lot of flak, from both fans and fellow athletes.