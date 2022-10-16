Delhi Half Marathon: Commonwealth Games medalist Avinash Sable greater prize money for Indian participants

India’s star distance runner Avinash Sable has raised the issue of enhancing prize money for the elite Indian category in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. He spoke on Saturday, a day before the mega event.

“It is time for the organizers of the event - Procam International to consider and revise the winning prize money of ₹3.5 lakh in the elite Indian category,” Sable told Sportskeeda on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist in men’s 3000m steeplechase is among several Indian athletes competing in the Delhi Half Marathon that will be flagged off at the iconic Nehru Stadium.

“The organizer of the half marathon should increase the cash incentive for the Indian category as it will motivate the athletes to set new goals,” Sable added. “There should be bonus money for athletes breaking new barriers over a distance of 21km.”

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon



The Elite Indian line-up will be spearheaded by record-breaking Avinash Sable and Sanjivani Jadhav.



Six-time boxing world champion & Brand Ambassador MC Mary Kom unveiled the exclusive Race Day Tee & Finisher Tee launched by PUMA.

According to Avinash Sable, if a male Indian athlete breaks 64 minutes for 21km, there should be some amount of bonus money.

“There should be bonus money for breaking 63minutes, 62minutes, and 61minutes,” Sable said. “Cash incentive at each step will be a big leap forward in motivating the athletes.”

The winning purse for the elite foreign category is $27,000 (₹22 lakh). Some world class athletes are also paid appearance money, which is not disclosed. The course record in the elite men’s category is 58:52.

The top 10 finishers in both men's and women’s categories are eligible for cash awards. In addition to cash awards, there is bonus money for the course record.

Olympic Khel



We caught up with 's distance running star after his historic 🥈 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.



From the drought-hit region in Maharashtra to the glaciers of Siachen and then to the tracks around the world, Avinash Sable has never dropped his smile.

In the 2020 edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, Avinash Sable became the first Indian athlete to clock sub-61 minutes. His excellent run of 60:30 placed him 10th overall.

Avinash Sable has been breaking new barriers on the track. His personal best and national record in men’s 3000m steeplechase is 8:11.20, clocked on his way to winning a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in August.

The army runner, however, didn’t predict his goal time for Sunday's 21km race. “I will do my best,” was his response.

Indian participants apart from Avinash Sable

Army marathon runner Srinu Bugatha will also compete in Sunday’s half marathon. Bugatha’s best time for 21km is 64minutes.

“My plan is to improve my personal best,” Bugatha said.

There is a huge gap between the elite foreign female runners and the top Indian women runners in distance running. Road racing is no exception. Sable has been able to bridge that gap, but none of the top Indian women athletes have shown the ability to keep up with foreign athletes in distance running.

Top foreign athletes, particularly from East African countries, are capable of clocking 66 minutes and below for the 21km.

Maharashtra international distance runner Sanjivani Jadhav, favorite to win women’s 21km title on Sunday, hopes to improve her personal best of 1:13.

“Will try my best to stay in the leading group and improve my time,” Sanjivani said.

Sanjivani is track specialist and leading 5,000m and 10,000m runner.

“My fitness is good. Hope I’m successful in my goal,” Sanjivani concludes.

