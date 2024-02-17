Devynne Charlton congratulates Tia Jones on equaling her world record at USATF Indoor Championships

The Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton commended American athlete Tia Jones for equaling the world record set by her within a week.

Charlton shattered the 60m hurdles world record at the sixth stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series - the 2024 Millrose Games, on Sunday, February 11, in New York City. The 28-year-old achieved this historic feat after clocking 7.67 seconds. Tia Jones finished behind her, securing third place after registering 7.79 seconds.

Within a week of Charlton's record, Jones displayed her exceptional athletic prowess and equaled the world record during the preliminary round of the event at the 2024 USATF Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Bahamian athlete conveyed her best wishes to the 23-year-old hurdler by sharing a picture on her Instagram story from the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix held on February 4 in Boston, where Jones topped the event with 7.72 seconds and the Bahamian recorded 7.76 seconds, finishing third.

She wrote:

"Congratulations," and added a white heart and a handshake emoji.

Expand Tweet

"It makes you feel you're on top of the world" - Devynne Charlton on breaking the long-standing world record

Devynne Charlton sets the world record of 7.67 winning the Women's 60m Hurdles during the 116th Millrose Games in New York City.

Devynne Charlton broke the 60m hurdles record that stood unbroken for 16 years. The record was previously held by Susanna Kallur.

The Swedish athlete recorded a spectacular time of 7.68 seconds to set the world record. She secured the historic triumph at the Karlsruhe Meeting in Germany during the 2008 indoor season.

While speaking to World Athletics post her record-breaking race, Charlton conveyed her astonishment and delight upon seeing her name and time on the clock.

"I heard the announcer say something that sounded like 'world record' but it didn't hit me until I saw my name and time on the clock."

"I can't describe that moment. When I saw that clock, I felt relief. When you set a goal and work towards it all year, and then you achieve it, it makes you feel you're on top of the world."

Devynne Charlton to receive substantial prize money for her groundbreaking accomplishment

The Bahamian hurdler is set to receive a generous cash prize for her exceptional breakthrough. The Bahamian Minister Mario Bowleg of the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture in the Bahamas announced a monetary reward for the hurdler in the House of Assembly. Charlton will receive a cash prize of $10,000 for her impressive feat.