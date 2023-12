Diamond League 2024: Venues, schedule, full list of events and more

The Diamond League is one of the most prestigious competitions for an athlete in track and field, and its 2024 calendar promises some exhilarating action. The season will have a total of 15 stops in its 15th season, an all-time high for the event.

Things will kick off in China in April with a meet scheduled in Xiamen, which will feature the popular 100m sprint being the highlight of the action. The action will then head to Shanghai, before making stops in Doha, Rabat, Eugene, and Oslo in May. Athletes will then take to the ground in Stockholm, Paris, Monte Carlo, and London over June and July, before a temporary pause in the schedule for the Paris Olympics.

Once the Olympics are done and dusted, fans will get to witness athletes tour Lausanne, Silesia, and Rome in August, before stopping in Zurich on September 5.

Finally, after 14 intense days of competition spread over five months, the Diamond League final will take place on September 13 and 14 in Brussels, Belgium. Here the athletes who have proven themselves to be the best of the best over the past meets will battle it out till fans have their 2024 Diamond League champion.

2024 Diamond League: Full list of events and dates

Below is a full list of the 2024 Diamond League destinations and events scheduled for each meet.

1. XIAMEN - 20 APRIL 2024:

100M MEN

200M WOMEN

400M WOMEN

800M MEN

1500M/MILE WOMEN

3000M/5000M MEN

3000M SC WOMEN

100MH WOMEN

110ΜΗ ΜEN

HIGH JUMP MEN

POLE VAULT MEN

TRIPLE JUMP MEN

SHOT PUT WOMEN

DISCUS WOMEN

2. SHANGHAI/SUZHOU 27 APRIL 2024:

100M MEN

200M WOMEN

400M WOMEN

800M MEN

3000M/5000M MEN

3000M SC WOMEN

110ΜΗ ΜEN

100MH WOMEN

HIGH JUMP MEN

POLE VAULT MEN

LONG JUMP MEN & WOMEN

SHOT PUT WOMEN

JAVELIN WOMEN

3. DOHA 10 MAY 2024

100M WOMEN

200M MEN

400M MEN

800M WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN & WOMEN

3000M/5000M WOMEN

3000M SC MEN

100MH WOMEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN

HIGH JUMP WOMEN

POLE VAULT WOMEN

LONG JUMP MEN

JAVELIN MEN

4.RABAT/MARRAKECH 19 MAY 2024

100M MEN

200M WOMEN

400M MEN

800M MEN & WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN

3000M/5000M WOMEN

3000M SC MEN

400MH WOMEN

HIGH JUMP WOMEN

POLE VAULT WOMEN

TRIPLE JUMP MEN

SHOT PUT WOMEN

DISCUS MEN

5. EUGENE 25 MAY 2024

100M MEN & WOMEN

200M MEN

800M WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN & WOMEN

3000M/5000M WOMEN

3000M SC WOMEN

110ΜΗ ΜEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN

POLE VAULT WOMEN

TRIPLE JUMP WOMEN

SHOT PUT MEN

DISCUS WOMEN

6. OSLO 30 MAY 2024

100M MEN

200M WOMEN

400M MEN & WOMEN

800M WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN

3000M/5000M MEN & WOMEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN & WOMEN

POLE VAULT MEN

TRIPLE JUMP MEN

DISCUS MEN & WOMEN

7. STOCKHOLM 02 JUNE 2024

100M MEN & WOMEN

200M WOMEN

800M MEN

1500M/MILE WOMEN

3000M/5000M MEN

3000M SC MEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN & WOMEN

HIGH JUMP WOMEN

POLE VAULT MEN

TRIPLE JUMP WOMEN

SHOT PUT WOMEN

DISCUS MEN

8. PARIS 07 JULY 2024

100M WOMEN

200M MEN

400M WOMEN

800M MEN

1500M/MILE WOMEN

3000M SC MEN & WOMEN

110ΜΗ ΜEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN

HIGH JUMP WOMEN

POLE VAULT MEN

LONG JUMP WOMEN

DISCUS WOMEN

JAVELIN MEN

9. MONACO 12 JULY 2024

100M WOMEN

200M MEN

400M MEN & WOMEN

800M MEN

1500M/MILE MEN & WOMEN

3000M/5000M WOMEN

110ΜΗ ΜEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN

HIGH JUMP MEN

POLE VAULT WOMEN

TRIPLE JUMP WOMEN

JAVELIN WOMEN

10. LONDON 20 JULY 2024

100M MEN

200M WOMEN

400M MEN & WOMEN

800M WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN

3000M/5000M MEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN & WOMEN

HIGH JUMP MEN

POLE VAULT WOMEN

LONG JUMP WOMEN

SHOT PUT MEN

JAVELIN WOMEN

11. LAUSANNE 22 AUGUST 2024

100M WOMEN

200M MEN

400M MEN

800M WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN

3000M/5000M WOMEN

100MH WOMEN

110ΜΗ ΜEN

400MH WOMEN

HIGH JUMP WOMEN

POLE VAULT MEN

LONG JUMP MEN

SHOT PUT WOMEN

JAVELIN MEN

12. SILESIA 25 AUGUST 2024

100M WOMEN

200M MEN

400M WOMEN

800M MEN

1500M/MILE WOMEN

3000M/5000M MEN

3000M SC MEN

100MH WOMEN

400MH WOMEN

HIGH JUMP MEN

POLE VAULT MEN

TRIPLE JUMP WOMEN

SHOT PUT MEN

JAVELIN WOMEN

13. ROME 30 AUGUST 2024

100M MEN

200M WOMEN

400M MEN

1500M/MILE WOMEN

3000M/5000M MEN

3000M SC WOMEN

100MH WOMEN

400MH WOMEN

HIGH JUMP MEN

POLE VAULT WOMEN

LONG JUMP WOMEN

TRIPLE JUMP MEN

SHOT PUT MEN

DISCUS MEN

14. ZURICH 05 SEPTEMBER 2024

100M WOMEN

200M MEN

800M WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN

3000M/5000M WOMEN

100MH WOMEN

110ΜΗ ΜEN

400ΜΗ ΜEN & WOMEN

HIGH JUMP WOMEN

POLE VAULT WOMEN

LONG JUMP MEN

SHOT PUT MEN

JAVELIN MEN

15. DIAMOND LEAGUE FINALS BRUSSELS 13/14 SEPTEMBER 2024

100M MEN & WOMEN

200M MEN & WOMEN

400M MEN & WOMEN

800M MEN & WOMEN

1500M/MILE MEN & WOMEN

3000M/5000M MEN & WOMEN

3000M SC MEN & WOMEN

110MH/100MH MEN & WOMEN

400MH MEN & WOMEN

HIGH JUMP MEN & WOMEN

POLE VAULT MEN & WOMEN

LONG JUMP MEN & WOMEN

TRIPLE JUMP MEN & WOMEN

SHOT PUT MEN & WOMEN

DISCUS MEN & WOMEN

JAVELIN MEN & WOMEN