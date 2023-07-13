Rai Benjamin recently returned to the 400m men's hurdles event after an 8-week hiatus. The Olympic and World Championships silver medalist returned to the 2023 USATF Championships 2023 and bagged the gold medal with a time of 46.62 seconds.

Critics of Rai Benjamin continue to question his performances and work ethic, with many calling him too scared to show up at various elite-level competitions.

The American hurdler recently took to Twitter to respond to those continuously questioning his abilities. Rai wrote about how he was finally running out of patience, and this was potentially the last time he was responding respectfully. He also asked the people to focus on themselves instead of him.

"Also, I’m gonna address this once. Don’t come on my page and harass me about my performance. I’ve been really respectful when addressing things about everything and everyone. I do not want to be that person for everyone’s sake. With that said go touch grass and focus on you," he said.

Rai Benjamin is lined up to participate in the Monaco Diamond League, which will take place on the 21st of July. The sprinter is set to take part in the event if his health is up to the mark.

Rai Benjamin thinks he can break the 400m hurdles world record

The men's 400m hurdles has become a hot topic in recent years, primarily thanks to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the subsequent World Championships.

The current top three times in the category have only come during these two events. Rai Benjamin ran the hurdles in 46.17 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics, which would have been a WR if it weren't for Norwegian Karsten Warholm, who took the Olympic title and the WR home with a time of 45.94 seconds. Current world champion Allison dos Santos holds the third-fastest time. The Brazillian pipped Benjamin to the world title in 2022 with a time of 46.29 seconds.

Benjamin recently stated that he thinks he can beat Warholm's time if he is more efficient with his running technique.

"I think it could be a lot faster in my opinion. I feel like I’m the one who could definitely do that if I figure out my life and if I figure out how to run this event a lot more efficiently than I have in the past few years," he said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com.

With the Track and Field Championships in August and the Paris Olympics next year, only time will tell if Rai Benjamin will return to the spotlight and prove his critics wrong.

