"Don’t mix them in with other people" - Noah Lyles criticizes World Athletics for their choice of birthday post for Wayde van Niekerk

Noah Lyles, a prominent sprinter, has voiced his dissatisfaction with World Athletics' tweet celebrating Wayde van Niekerk's birthday. Lyles accused the governing body of global athletics of disrespecting van Niekerk, who holds the world record and is an Olympic champion in the 400-meter event.

World Athletics posted a tweet to celebrate van Niekerk's 31st birthday, featuring a picture that showed his world record time for the 400m. The picture also showed other gold medalists in the 400m from the past 40 years. It also posed a question about 'what it will take' to win the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The tweet read:

"Happy birthday, @WaydeDreamer. We celebrate your day by taking a closer look at all the performances of 400m #WorldAthleticsChamps gold medallists from the past 40 years. What's it going to take to win 400m 🥇 in @wabudapest23?"

Noah Lyles took issue with the tweet, saying that the purpose of wishing someone a happy birthday should not involve showcasing other athletes' performances. He emphasized that the focus should solely be on celebrating the individual's special day.

"I’m sorry, but isn't the purpose of saying happy Birthday to celebrate that one person. ... If you want to talk about the 400m cool. But if you want to say happy Birthday don't mix them in with other people."

Jack Nelson announces new season of Noah Lyles’ documentary 'The Unseen Journey'

Jack Nelson, the filmmaker behind Noah Lyles' documentary series, 'The Unseen Journey', has shared an exciting update on Season 2 of the series. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Nelson unveils the trailer and announces the release date of the new season.

The post is tagged with Noah Lyles, the American sprinter who is the star and focus of the series.

The video begins with what appears to be the theme song for the series, setting the tone for what's to come. It then showcases clips from the trailer for Season 2, featuring glimpses of Lyles' training sessions, competitions, and travels.

In one of the interview segments within the series, Noah Lyles reflects on his mindset, saying that he no longer dwells on past achievements. Instead, he focuses on the present and future.

"I'm no longer saying, 'Okay, I did this last year. I need to feel like this again. If I expect myself to be faster, it is not going to be easy. Those were the things I needed to keep telling myself."