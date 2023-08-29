“Don't think I will be able to go home before end of Paris Olympics” – Kishore Jena on long wait to meet parents 

Having recently finished fifth in the World Athletics Championship men's javelin throw final, Kishore Jena was thrust into the spotlight, although he failed to bag a medal for India. While Kishore’s career as an athlete has been a story to behold, he has faced challenges in his personal life. One of them is communicating with his parents.

Jena said that it has been two long years since he hasn’t met his parents. The javelin thrower also mentioned that he will have to wait around 12 more months to meet his loved ones after the end of the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.

“My parents are not very conversant with use of smartphones. Only when one of my younger sisters visit my parents, they set up a video call and I am able to see them. It has now been two years since I have last visited my home,” Jena was quoted as saying to PTI.

“I don't think I will be able to go back before the end of the Paris Olympics. Since 2021, either I have been at the national camps in Patiala or on the road competing in various events. So may be another year, I will be away from home,” he added.

Jena’s efforts weren’t enough for him to finish in the top three, but he had reasons to cheer for from the personal front. He pulled off his personal best of 84.77 metres, surpassing his previous best of 84.38 that he achieved in the Sri Lanka National Athletics Meet earlier this year in July.

Kishore Jena reveals how Neeraj Chopra motivated him

Jena also credited Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal, for motivating him during the event. He said that Neeraj’s inspiring words helped him to put his best foot forward in the javelin throw final on Sunday in Budapest.

"Obviously, when the event is on, everyone is focussed on their respective performances. I had a not-so-great throw and I told him (Chopra) that I was a bit disappointed,” Jena said.

“He told me, 'Don't worry. Forget it. It is gone now. Focus on the next throw and trust me you will do well'. It gave me a lot of confidence. It is a matter of pride that three of us were in the top six," he added.