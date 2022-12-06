Donna Fraser named Woman of the Year at the World Athletics Awards

Donna Fraser, a former sprinter, has been named the Woman of the Year at the World Athletics Awards. A press release by the World Athletics on their official website on November 29, 2022, announced that Fraser had been chosen for the title.

Since 2019, she has been a world athletics gender leadership moderator and often features on the governing body's speaking panels and webinars on gender leadership. Donna Fraser has also addressed the media about diversity and inclusion.

In her active years as an athlete, Donna Fraser won two bronze medals during the 1998 Commonwealth Games, one bronze medal during the 1998 European Championships, two bronze medals in the 2005 and 2007 World Championships, one bronze medal in the 2005 European Indoor Championships, and a silver medal in the 2009 European Indoor Championships.

Donna Fraser won most of her medals in the 4x400-meter relay event. Her best Olympic finish was a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter event at the 2000 Olympics. According to World Athletics, Fraser has held roles including equality, diversity, and engagement lead at UK Athletics and received an OBE in 2021 for her services to equality, inclusion, and diversity in the workplace.

Donna Fraser speaks after receiving the Woman of the Year Award

In her statement, Donna Fraser said she would like diversity to be replicated across all levels. It's crucial to make a difference in athletics.

"Women have different skills to men and we need that diversity of thought. Our sport in itself, athletics is extremely diverse. So that has to be replicated across all levels from the top-down bottom-up. Absolutely it's crucial to make a difference to our sport," said Donna.

She continued:

"So again, we've got diversity of thinking, diversity of how we do things, it's such a broad piece of work. So, we do need more women. We do need to be representative of our sport throughout. I think the first thing we need to recognize is not all women want to be in those top roles, there is respect in that but at the same time there is so many women who do want to."

Fraser added:

"So, being able to give them that knowledge and expertise. If you are in those roles, you can absolutely excel and be the best person you can be. But we need to see that, it's easy saying that we need more diversity in our sport but what pathway is put in place to make sure that, that it is done. World Athletics has absolutely put their best foot forward to make sure that happens."

The former athlete also stated that she is honored to be a part of the gender leadership program:

"I'm absolutely honored to be part of this (gender leadership) programme. I love talking and I love making a difference to my peers and seeing women wanting to excel themselves.”

