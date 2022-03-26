Dubai Grand Prix: India finishes with 14 medals; Pranav Desai, Govin win gold on final day 

India's para-sprinter Pranav Prashant Desai and high-jumper Ramsingbhai Govin Padhiyar won gold medals on the final day of the Dubai Grand Prix - 13th Fazza International Championships on Friday.

The Indian contingent signed off from the Dubai Grand Prix with a total of 14 medals, including five gold, six silver and three bronze. India finished eighth in the medals table.

Colombia finished on top with 25 medals, including 12 golds, followed by Algeria (16) and Thailand (30).

Desai, after his 200m T64 gold on the second day, took the top place in the 100m men T63/64 final, finishing in 11.74s. The Indian finished ahead of Thailand duo Denpoom Kotcharang (12.12s) and Kantinan Khumphong (13.57s) in perfect conditions.

Read: 'There's inspiration and positive energy after meeting such legends' - Neeraj Chopra on meeting Sunil Gavaskar

Speaking about his feat, Desai said he was happy to have exceeded his expectations.

“It was a perfect week for me. Both my races were above my expectations. I hope to continue the momentum and win gold medals at the Asian Para Games in both events,” Desai told the Paralympic Committee of India after his race.

In the men's high jump T42 event, Govin Padhiyar and Shailash Kumar did well to leap 1.84m each but it was Govin who walked away with the gold medal. Thailand’s Angkarn Chanaboon won the bronze medal in the T47 category with a jump of 1.90m.

Indians win silver and bronze in shot-put, track and field events at Dubai Grand Prix

In the shot-put final F42/46, Asian Para Games medallist Mohammed Yasser won a silver medal after a confusion arose with the weight of his shot-put. He was thus forced to play with another athlete's equipment, and could only manage 14.73m in his fourth throw.

Also read: Tokyo Olympian Avinash Sable displays his endurance to improve national record in 3000m steeplechase

Kuwait’s Faisal Sorour threw a distance of 15.23 m to take the gold, while Kazakhstan’s Ravil Mansurbayev (14.44 m) won the bronze medal.

In women’s events, Jayanti Behera finished the 100m women's final T46/47 in 13.16s to win the bronze medal, behind USA’s Brittni Mason (12.43s) and Tereza Jakschova of Czech Republic (13.04s).

Among other events, Swiss wheelchair racing legend Marcel Hug broke the world record en route to winning the men's wheelchair 5000m T54 gold. Overall, the Dubai Grand Prix - 13th Fazza International Championships saw four world records and 20 continental records being broken.

Also read: My father toiled to raise Rs. 1 lakh, I paid back by earning gold at 2004 Paralympic Games: Padma Bhushan awardee Devendra Jhajharia

Edited by Prem Deshpande