Due to paucity of funds, Karnataka's promising thrower DP Manu to skip Indian Open Javelin Throw competition

Karnataka’s 22-year-old thrower DP Manu will skip the Indian Open Javelin Throw competition scheduled to be held in Jamshedpur on May 8 and 9, due to a lack of funds.

Earlier, in March this year, the promising thrower made headlines as he became the second Indian javelin thrower to have achieved a qualification mark for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. He hurled the javelin to a distance of 82.43m during the Indian Grand Prix meet to qualify for the big event later this year.

A coach familiar with the development said that the athlete has to spend his own money to compete in such events. Hence, he will give the Indian Open a miss.

“We will skip Jamshedpur competition due to lack of funds as we have to spend our own money to compete. Since Manu isn’t sponsored by the government or corporate, we have to be selective in picking up events.”

India’s Olympic champion in javelin throw Neeraj Chopra will lead the challenge at the Commonwealth Games. Chopra is also the defending champion.

Manu is expected to compete in the fourth leg of the Indian Grand Prix being held on May 21 in Kerala. The coach talked about the Grand Prix's importance.

“The fourth leg of the IGP is important as it's being held a fortnight before the next month’s Senior National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai."

Other key competitors at Indian Open

Rohit Yadav, who has also crossed the 80m mark this season, is expected to compete in Jamshedpur. Sahil Silwal, another prominent athlete, will be one of the contenders for a podium finish in Jamshedpur. Both Yadav and Silwal are currently attending the national camp in Patiala.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has received as many as 14 entries for the senior group, while five athletes will compete in the U20 boys’ group, as per the entry list of the AFI.

The response in U18 is moderate as AFI has received 12 entries. The U16 group will see seven competitors vie for top honours. The athletics coach believes the intra-state events taking place may be the reason for lessened participation in the Indian Open.

“Several states are conducting their meets in the second week of this month. The state and national javelin throw competition is overlapping. This could be one of the reasons for not so encouraging response to the Jamshedpur meet"

Annu Rani, Olympian and national record holder, will lead the challenge in the women’s group. The AFI has received 16 entries in the senior women’s category

In the U20 girls section, Neha is the lone competitor. Competition will also be held in the U18 and U16 girl groups.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat