Eight times Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set sight at 2024 Paris Olympics at age of 37

Sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is all set to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite being 37 when the Games arrive.

The eight-time Olympic medallist won gold at the 2008 Beijing and successfully defended it at the 2012 London Games. She said she will aim to retain the 100m crown in Paris.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lost her title to compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo Games. Thompson’s victory meant the Jamaican pair had shared the last four of their 100m Olympic titles.

Nicknamed the “Pocket Rocket”, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce returned home with a silver in 100m and gold in the 4x100m (alongside Thompson).

The 34-year-old said she could see herself competing in Paris and the 2022 World Championships.

"Before, I counted it (Paris 2024) out, but then after the season and just the progress, you kind of know there's more. You want to take it a year at a time because I'm looking forward to defending my (world) title at 2022 in Oregon,” Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

The Jamaican sprinter won the 100m world title in 2019 in Doha and will defend her title in Oregon next year.

"Paris 2024, I could definitely see it as a thing," she added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ends her 2021 seasons with PB

At 34, she is still looking great on track. She is still at the peak of her powers, and recently clocked a personal best of 10.60sec at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne post-Olympics.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce feels 10.5 is possible, with the United States' Florence Griffith-Joyner's controversial 10.49 world record set in 1988 in her sights.

Thompson-Herah, meanwhile, set the second-fastest 100m time ever at the Eugene Diamond League meeting in August, winning in 10.54.

In all, Fraser-Pryce has three Olympic gold medals, eight in total, and nine world titles.

