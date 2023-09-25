Eliud Kipchoge: "If I can inspire someone somewhere in the world, that is my happiness"

Following his Berlin Marathon victory, Eliud Kipchoge has revealed the essence of his excitement.

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya's famed long-distance runner, recently achieved yet another amazing triumph at the Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge won the 2023 Berlin Marathon for the fifth time in 2:02:40, making it his 16th marathon victory overall.

Tigist Assefa from Ethiopia and Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya celebrate their victories after the 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon

Derseh Kindie, an Ethiopian who dropped out at the 30 kilometer mark, was Kipchoge's only rival from the start of the race.

Despite missing out on surpassing his own world mark of 2:01:09 set during the 2022 Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge eclipsed Ethiopian icon Haile Gebrselassie for the most Berlin triumphs.

Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya crosses the finish line in first place during the 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon

After finishing the Boston Marathon in April in sixth place with a time of 2:09:23, Kipchoge was met with criticism and questions about whether age and distance were catching up with him.

Nonetheless, Kipchoge defied critics with a great performance in Berlin, where he had previously won four times and established two world records.

Following the race, Kipchoge posted an impassioned statement on Twitter about his long-term ambitions.

"If I can inspire someone somewhere in the world, that is my happiness," he said.

“Berlin, My Special Place” - Eliud Kipchoge speaks on making a new record at the Berlin Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya concentrated at the starting line before the 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon

Earlier, Eliud Kipochoge showed his elation after winning the Berlin Marathon for the fifth time, a record that distinguishes him.

On Instagram, Kipchoge expressed his gratitude to his followers for inspiring him to keep pushing the limits.

"To be the first one to win the Berlin Marathon five times is something that I could only dream of when I started my career. We have so much history together that I cannot put into words the feeling I get when running these streets. Thank you to all the fans out on the course today. I heard all of your cheers. You motivate me to keep pushing. Berlin, my special place," he said.