Entry standards for National Federation Cup athletics in Bhubaneswar

The 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships will take place at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium from May 12 to 15. Under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of India, the Odisha government will organize the event in collaboration with the Odisha Athletics Association.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older as of May 12, 2024. They must meet the AFI's entry requirements in any National or State championships when electronic systems are employed.
Some players to watch out for at the National Federation Cup would be the 1500m national record holder Jinson Johnson, who is coming back to defend his national crown. Amiya Mallick, who won the 100m Men’s and holds the national record as well, will be hoping to improve his career-best 10:26s. The lightning Himani Chandel will be hoping to improve on a disappointing 2023 outing for her
This competition will be a crucial evaluator for India’s prospects at the Paris Olympics In July.
The National Federation is like a prelim for the Olympics that are going to be held later this year.
India post-independence has won only one medal at the Olympics in athletics, with the gold coming from Neeraj Chopra in the last edition. The athletes will be hoping to succeed and make the nation proud
Entry Standards for the National Federation Cup
The following are the criteria for qualification:
TRACK
100m (Men): 10.60s
100m (Women): 12.10s
200m (Men): 21.70s
200m (Women): 24.50s
400m (Men): 48.50s
400m (Women): 55.00s
800m (Men): 1:52.00s
800m (Women): 2:15.00s
1500m (Men): 3:50.00s
1500m (Women): 4:30.00s
5000m (Men): 14:40.00s
5000m (Women): 17:00.00s
10,000m (Men): 31.30.00s
10,000m (Women): 35:00.00s
110m hurdles (Men): 14.50s
100m hurdles (Women): 15.00s
400m hurdles (Men): 51.30s
400m hurdles (Women): 1:02.00s
3000m steeplechase (Men): 9:10.00s
3000m steeplechase (Women): 12:30.00s
FIELD
High jump (Men): 2.00m
High jump (Women): 1.60m
Pole vault (Men): 4.40m
Pole vault (Women): 3.30m
Long jump (Men): 7.30m
Long jump (Women): 5.85m
Triple jump (Men): 15.30m
Triple jump (Women): 12.50m
Shot put (Men): 16.20m
Shot put (Women): 13.50m
Discus throw (Men): 50.00m
Discus throw (Women): 43.00m
Hammer throw (Men): 60.00m
Hammer throw (Women): 45.00m
Javelin throw (Men): 70.00m
Javelin throw (Women): 46.00m
Decathlon (Men): 5500 points
Heptathlon (Women): 4000 points