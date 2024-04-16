Entry standards for National Federation Cup athletics in Bhubaneswar

The 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships will take place at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium from May 12 to 15. Under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of India, the Odisha government will organize the event in collaboration with the Odisha Athletics Association.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older as of May 12, 2024. They must meet the AFI's entry requirements in any National or State championships when electronic systems are employed.

Some players to watch out for at the National Federation Cup would be the 1500m national record holder Jinson Johnson, who is coming back to defend his national crown. Amiya Mallick, who won the 100m Men’s and holds the national record as well, will be hoping to improve his career-best 10:26s. The lightning Himani Chandel will be hoping to improve on a disappointing 2023 outing for her

This competition will be a crucial evaluator for India’s prospects at the Paris Olympics In July.

The National Federation is like a prelim for the Olympics that are going to be held later this year.

India post-independence has won only one medal at the Olympics in athletics, with the gold coming from Neeraj Chopra in the last edition. The athletes will be hoping to succeed and make the nation proud

Entry Standards for the National Federation Cup

The following are the criteria for qualification:

TRACK

100m (Men): 10.60s

100m (Women): 12.10s

200m (Men): 21.70s

200m (Women): 24.50s

400m (Men): 48.50s

400m (Women): 55.00s

800m (Men): 1:52.00s

800m (Women): 2:15.00s

1500m (Men): 3:50.00s

1500m (Women): 4:30.00s

5000m (Men): 14:40.00s

5000m (Women): 17:00.00s

10,000m (Men): 31.30.00s

10,000m (Women): 35:00.00s

110m hurdles (Men): 14.50s

100m hurdles (Women): 15.00s

400m hurdles (Men): 51.30s

400m hurdles (Women): 1:02.00s

3000m steeplechase (Men): 9:10.00s

3000m steeplechase (Women): 12:30.00s

FIELD

High jump (Men): 2.00m

High jump (Women): 1.60m

Pole vault (Men): 4.40m

Pole vault (Women): 3.30m

Long jump (Men): 7.30m

Long jump (Women): 5.85m

Triple jump (Men): 15.30m

Triple jump (Women): 12.50m

Shot put (Men): 16.20m

Shot put (Women): 13.50m

Discus throw (Men): 50.00m

Discus throw (Women): 43.00m

Hammer throw (Men): 60.00m

Hammer throw (Women): 45.00m

Javelin throw (Men): 70.00m

Javelin throw (Women): 46.00m

Decathlon (Men): 5500 points

Heptathlon (Women): 4000 points

