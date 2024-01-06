Ex-Rajasthan Royals official Raghuram Iyer appointed IOA CEO

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday, January 5, appointed Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the position was vacant for more than a year.

Iyer played the role of a CEO at IPL franchises such as Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants and football club ATK Mohun Bagan. According to the IOA, the appointment was made after a meticulous selection process conducted by its nomination committee. IOA President PT Usha said in a statement:

"We believe that Mr Raghuram Iyer brings a unique combination and leadership, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the sports landscape. His appointment is a significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage."

She added:

“I am grateful for the unwavering cooperation and wholehearted support from the esteemed members of the Executive Council in the successful appointment fo the CEO for IOA. Their dedication has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, and I look forward to continued collaboration for the lOA’s success.”

The CEO will be an ex-officio member of the Executive Council without voting rights. He will be a salaried official instead of an elected member.

Although PT Usha said in March last year that they had one applicant for the CEO's post after IOA set the eligibility criteria, the post remained vacant even when International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach visited India in October.

Bach discussed the absence of a CEO with Usha during the IOC session in Mumbai.

Some eligibilities of IOA CEO

The applicant for the IOA CEO role has to have a professional experience in management for at least 10 or more years for a CEO of a company/entity with an annual turnover of no less than INR 25 crore.

According to the amended IOA constitution, the article 15.3 states that the CEO shall be proposed by a nomination committee comprising the IOA president, chairman of the Athletes' Commission and one IOC member from India. The IOA said in a statement:

"After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the nomination committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of CEO."

They added:

"His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India."

Raghuram Iyer will take all the responsibilities from Kalyan Chaubey, All India Football Association (AIFF) president and joint secretary of IOA, who was discharging the functions of the IOA CEO till now.