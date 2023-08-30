Faith Kipyegon receives a warm welcome in Kenya after returning from the World Athletics Championships 2023

Faith Kipyegon was welcomed with a generous heart in Kenya after arriving home from the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Kipyegon was victorious in Budapest by winning two gold medals including the women's 1500m and 5000m. She was given a hearty welcome by the Kenyan fans and family.

Kipeyon defended her world title from the 2022 WAC in women's 1500m when she completed the race in 3:52.96. In Budapest, she topped the lineup with a time of 3:54.87 leaving behind Diribe Welteji who completed the race in 3:55.69. Siffan Hassan had to settle for third place with a time of 3:56.00.

Kipyegon won her second gold medal in the women's 5000m by running in 14:53.88. She led the lineup by leaving Hassan behind who completed the race in 14:54.11. Beatrice Chebet was the third athlete to cross the finish line with a time of 14:54.33.

"My dream just came true, it is amazing" - Faith Kipyegon on having a spectacular year

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Faith Kipyegon has had an incredible year. She started her year by winning the 10km at the Sirikwa Cross Country Classic in February 2023. On June 2, 2023, she became the first woman to break the 3:50.00 mark and create a world record in 1500m with a time of 3:49.11 at the Rome Diamond League in Florence.

Kipyegon took to her social media to inform her fans about her spectacular year and expressed her gratitude towards her team, coach, management, and fans. She shared that her daughter is her biggest support and keeps motivating her.

"This has been an amazing year for me," she wrote. "Making history yesterday, winning two gold medals in a championships is what I was dreaming for this season. My dream just came true, it is amazing. I have been consistent, focused on the finish line and on writing history. I will continue to push myself in the future. My daughter gives me amazing support, she always tells me I can do it. Lastly, I want to thank my amazing team, my coach, my management and all amazing fans," Kipyegon expressed on Instagram.

A week later on June 9, 2023, after breaking the 1500m record, Faith Kipyegon shattered the women's 5000m record. She completed the race in 14:05.20 at the Paris Diamond League by breaking Letesenbet Gidey's previous world record of 14:06.62.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, she put the cherry on the cake by winning double gold.