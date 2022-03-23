Fazza International Championships: Blade runner Pranav Desai elated after winning gold in 200m event

Indian para-sprinter and blade runner Pranav Prashant Desai clinched the gold medal in the men's 200m T64 event at the ongoing 13th Fazza International Championships in Dubai.

Pranav Desai's gold was the only positive takeaway for India on an otherwise disappointing day as the throwers faltered at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

Pranav, a former gold medallist at the Fazza International Championships, led from start to finish to end the race in 24.42 seconds. He finished ahead of Thailand’s Denpoom Kotcharang (25.78s) and Kenneth Jenssen Heggdal of Norway (27.08s).

Pranav Desai, who trains at the Sports Authority of India Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was elated with his performance and revealed that his aim was to win the gold medal. He said:

“I came here to win the gold medal in my mind. I am happy to have led the race from start to finish. It’s nice to be back here. I have been working on my endurance and speed for the past few months. I am happy to have executed my plans. My target is to win the gold medal in 100m and 200m at the Asian Para Games, which would pave the way for me to the Paris Paralympics."

Records galore at Fazza International Championships

Iraq's Naas Ahmed created a new world record and an Asian record in the men’s javelin F40 finals when he hurled the javelin to a distance of 39.08m. His effort won him the gold medal.

In the medal table, Colombia is on top with 13 medals, including six golds, ahead of Thailand (16) and Tunisia (7). India is 15th in the table with four medals.

Swiss legend Marcel Hug started his campaign at the Fazza International Championships with a gold medal in the men's 1500m wheelchair T54 race.

Great Britain’s women’s wheelchair racing legend Hannah Cockroft clocked in at 17.36s to clinch her second gold of the competition, this time in the women's 100 m wheelchair T34 event.

Thai wheelchair Paralympic star Pongsakorn Paeyo also won his second gold in the event, racing in 14.43 sec, in the men’s 100 m wheelchair T53 final.

The Fazza International Championships is an important event as athletes aim to achieve the Minimum Qualification Standard for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Para Games.

