Fazza International Championships: Para-athletes Someswara Rao, Mohit win gold medals, motivated to do better in Asian Games 

Indian para-athlete and long jumper Someswara Rao Ramudri and javelin thrower Mohit won gold medals in their individual events at the 13th Fazza International Championships.

The Indian contingent won six medals and set two Asian records on Thursday at the tournament. Someswara Rao's efforts in the long jump men's T64 final and Paralympian Dharambir's in the discus wheelchair men's F51 final were instrumental in India's ascendancy.

Rao came out with a personal best, recording a leap of 6.40m, to win the gold medal in the long jump event. Thailand's Kantinan Khumphong (5.74 m) and Malaysia’s Eddy Bernard (6.20m) finished second and third, respectively.

Speaking about his victory, Rao said the gold medal will motivate him to get better at the Asian Games.

“This is my first international gold medal in the long jump. I am very happy. During my training in India, I have cleared more distance. I will try to improve and do well in the upcoming Asian Para Games,” he said.

Rao used to compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m races in the T64 category before a fracture in his right leg forced him to switch to the long jump.

In the javelin men's final F44/46/63/64 finals, Mohit achieved an impressive 54.71m distance on his very first throw, which was enough to take the gold medal.

Kazakhstan’s Rufat Khabibullin (45.72 m) and Nigeria’s Sunday Adebayo (42,55 m) took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Speaking on his gold medal-winning feat at the Fazza International Championships, Mohit said:

“I am very happy to take the gold here. I think I could have done better given the conditions. I want to win more medals for India.”

Second medal for Dharambir at Fazza International Championships

Meanwhile, Paralympian Dharambir won his second silver medal at the Fazza International Championships, this time in the discus wheelchair men's event.

Dharambir cleared a distance of 10.93m for the silver medal. He finished behind Algeria’s Mohamed Berrahal who managed 12.29m to secure the gold medal. Dharambir's compatriot Ajitkumar Amrutla Panchal claimed bronze in the F52 category with a throw of 18.57m.

In the women's track events, Jayanti Behera won the silver medal in the 200m final T46/47 clocking 26.94s, finishing behind USA's Brittni Mason (26.08s).

Ishwari Nishad took second place and a silver medal with a timing of 1:25.50m in the 400m women’s final T11. Kenya's Nancy Chelangat Koech won the gold medal, clocking 1:04.25m.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra