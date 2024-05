Federation Cup 2024: List of rejected athletes who are not allowed to participate

A total of 26 athletes are not allowed to participate in the 27th edition of the Federation Cup 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. 25 male athletes and one female athlete are part of the rejected list for the competition either due to not meeting the AFI Entry Standard, failing to submit a performance proof, or not providing a valid certificate.

The only female athlete on the list is Shivi Choudhary from Uttar Pradesh, who submitted her entry for the Women's Discus Throw event. The players hail from various states across the country.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of players who are not allowed to take part in the competition — nine. Next in the list is Madhya Pradesh, with seven players part of the rejected list.

Federation Cup 2024: List of rejected athletes

Reason 1: Not qualified as per AFI Entry Standard

Nirmal Raj (Madhya Pradesh) - Men's Hammer Throw Sachin (Karnataka) - Men's Hammer Throw Alisabir Aslam Tamboli (Maharashtra) - Men's Triple Jump Ashvani Kumar Singh (Uttar Pradesh) - Men's 100m Ajay Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - Men's Hammer Throw Chirag Yadav (Delhi) - Men's Hammer Throw Lakshmi Venkata Satya Sai Bezawada (Andhra Pradesh) - Men's Decathlon Ajay Singh (Haryana) - Men's Long Jump Arun Modi (Bihar) - Men's Javelin Throw Ashish Singh (Jharkhand) - Men's Javelin Throw Samarjeet Singh Malhi (Rajasthan) - Men's Javelin Throw Nitesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - Men's Javelin Throw Bharatbhai Rathva (Gujarat) - Men's Javelin Throw

Reason 2: Certificate not valid

Vikash Chaudhari (Uttar Pradesh) - Men's Shot Put Naresh Kumar Mali (Rajasthan) - Men's 5000m Karan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) - Men's Long Jump Ram Vinod Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - Men's 10000m Shyamrao Nathu Daundkar (Maharashtra) - Men's 400m Bharat Kumar (Rajasthan) - Men's 800m & Men's 400m Shivi Choudhary (Uttar Pradesh) - Women's Discus Throw

Reason 3: No Performance Proof

Shamshul Irfan (Madhya Pradesh) - Men's Hammer Throw Animesh Kumar Singh (Bihar) - Men's High Jump Sushil Thakur (Madhya Pradesh) - Men's 5000m Nitin (Haryana) - Men's Pole Vault Tirumala Rao Boradi (Telangana) - Men's 100m Shaik Abdulla (Andhra Pradesh) - Men's 5000m