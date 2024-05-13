Federation Cup 2024: Santhosh Kumar T, Mallala Anusha, Lili Das among medal winners on Day 1

The opening day of the 27th Senior National Federation Cup 2024 saw six medal events take place.
Madya Pradesh's Dev Meena won the gold medal in the men's pole vault event with a score of 5.10m. He missed the Meet Record of 5.16m by 6cm. Shekhar Kumar Pandey (4.90m) and Hariharan R (4.80m) clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Meanwhile, Santhosh Kumar T secured the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 50.04s. Nikhil Bhardwaj from Punjab and Dhaval Mahesh Utekar from Gujarat finished second and third with a time of 50.92s and 51.13s, respectively.
Veerpal Kaur (59.43s), Salini Valuparambil Krishna (1:00.73s), and Ramandeep Kaur (1:01.29s) finished first, second, and third, respectively, in the women's 400m hurdles event.
Rashmi K (54.75m), Karishma S Sanil (49.91m), and Rupinder Kaur Sohal (47.66m) were the medal winners in the women's javelin throw.
Andhra Pradesh's Mallala Anusha stunned Sheena N V with a jump of 13.53m to win gold in the women's triple jump final. Meanwhile, Kerala's Sheena and Gayathry Sivakumar finished second and third with a score of 13.32m and 13.08m, respectively.
In the Women's 5000m, Lili Das from West Bengal secured the gold medal on her debut with a time of 6:31.05s. Poonam Dinkar Sonune took home the silver medal with a time of 17:02.51s, while Kiran (17:06.64s) settled with the bronze medal.
Federation Cup 2024: Medal Winners on Day 1 (May 12)
Men's Pole Vault
- Dev Meena (Madhya Pradesh) - 5.10m
- Shekhar Kumar Pandey (Uttar Pradesh) - 4.90m
- Hariharan R (Tamil Nadu) - 4.80m
Men's 400m Hurdles
- Santhosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) - 50.04s
- Nikhil Bhardwaj (Punjab) - 50.92s
- Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Gujarat) - 51.13s
Women's 400m Hurdles
- Veerpal Kaur (Punjab) - 59.43s
- Salini Valuparambil Krishna (Kerala) - 1:00.73s
- Ramandeep Kaur (Punjab) - 1:01.29s
Women's Javelin Throw
- Rashmi K (Andhra Pradesh) - 54.75m
- Karishma S Sanil (Karnataka) - 49.91m
- Rupinder Kaur Sohal (Punjab) - 47.66m
Women's Triple Jump
- Mallala Anusha (Andhra Pradesh) - 13.53m
- Sheena N V (Kerala) - 13.32m
- Gayathry Sivakumar (Kerala) - 13.08m
Women's 5000m
- Lili Das (West Bengal) - 16:31.05s
- Poonam Dinkar Sonune (Maharashtra) - 17:02.51s
- Kiran (Haryana) - 17:06.64s