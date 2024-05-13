Federation Cup 2024: Santhosh Kumar T, Mallala Anusha, Lili Das among medal winners on Day 1

The opening day of the 27th Senior National Federation Cup 2024 saw six medal events take place.

Madya Pradesh's Dev Meena won the gold medal in the men's pole vault event with a score of 5.10m. He missed the Meet Record of 5.16m by 6cm. Shekhar Kumar Pandey (4.90m) and Hariharan R (4.80m) clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Kumar T secured the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 50.04s. Nikhil Bhardwaj from Punjab and Dhaval Mahesh Utekar from Gujarat finished second and third with a time of 50.92s and 51.13s, respectively.

Veerpal Kaur (59.43s), Salini Valuparambil Krishna (1:00.73s), and Ramandeep Kaur (1:01.29s) finished first, second, and third, respectively, in the women's 400m hurdles event.

Rashmi K (54.75m), Karishma S Sanil (49.91m), and Rupinder Kaur Sohal (47.66m) were the medal winners in the women's javelin throw.

Andhra Pradesh's Mallala Anusha stunned Sheena N V with a jump of 13.53m to win gold in the women's triple jump final. Meanwhile, Kerala's Sheena and Gayathry Sivakumar finished second and third with a score of 13.32m and 13.08m, respectively.

In the Women's 5000m, Lili Das from West Bengal secured the gold medal on her debut with a time of 6:31.05s. Poonam Dinkar Sonune took home the silver medal with a time of 17:02.51s, while Kiran (17:06.64s) settled with the bronze medal.

Federation Cup 2024: Medal Winners on Day 1 (May 12)

Men's Pole Vault

Dev Meena (Madhya Pradesh) - 5.10m Shekhar Kumar Pandey (Uttar Pradesh) - 4.90m Hariharan R (Tamil Nadu) - 4.80m

Men's 400m Hurdles

Santhosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) - 50.04s Nikhil Bhardwaj (Punjab) - 50.92s Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Gujarat) - 51.13s

Women's 400m Hurdles

Veerpal Kaur (Punjab) - 59.43s Salini Valuparambil Krishna (Kerala) - 1:00.73s Ramandeep Kaur (Punjab) - 1:01.29s

Women's Javelin Throw

Rashmi K (Andhra Pradesh) - 54.75m Karishma S Sanil (Karnataka) - 49.91m Rupinder Kaur Sohal (Punjab) - 47.66m

Women's Triple Jump

Mallala Anusha (Andhra Pradesh) - 13.53m Sheena N V (Kerala) - 13.32m Gayathry Sivakumar (Kerala) - 13.08m

Women's 5000m

Lili Das (West Bengal) - 16:31.05s Poonam Dinkar Sonune (Maharashtra) - 17:02.51s Kiran (Haryana) - 17:06.64s