Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Abha Khatua breaks national record in women's shot put

Maharashtra's Abha Khatua shattered the national record in the women's shot put event at the 27th Federation Cup Athletics 2024 on Monday (May 13). The 28-year-old athlete recorded a throw of 18.41 in her fifth attempt to break the national record and the meet record as well.

The previous national record of 18.06m was jointly held by Manpreet Kaur and Abha Khatua. Kaur set the record during the 2022 edition of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai, while Khatua equaled the record in the Asian Athletics Championships last year.

Manpreet also held the previous meet record of 17.04m, which was recorded at the Federation Cup Athletics 2017.

Despite breaking multiple records on Monday, Abha missed out on the Paris Olympic Qualification mark by 0.39. She will look to better her mark in her upcoming event, with an Olympics spot on offer.

Kiran Baliyan of Uttar Pradesh won the silver medal in the 27th Federation Cup Athletics 2024 with a throw of 16.54m in her final attempt. Meanwhile, Delhi's Srishti Vij clinched the bronze medal in the event with a throw of 15.86m.

Delhi's Simranjeet Kaur (14.43m) finished fourth and Rajasthan's Kachnar Chaudhary (14.26m) secured fifth place in the women's shot put final. Chhattisgarh's Tuffi Sultan Khan did not start the event.

Here are the complete results from the women's shot put final:

Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) - 18.41m [NR & MR] Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) - 16.54m Srishti Vij (Delhi) - 15.86m Simranjeet Kaur (Delhi) - 14.43m Kachnar Chaudhary (Rajasthan) - 14.26m Tuffi Sultan Khan (Chhattisgarh) - DNS

What is the Olympic Qualification mark in women's shot put?

The standard qualification mark for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women's shot put event is set at 18.80m. Abha Khatua was a few centimeters short and thus missed out on winning a ticket to Paris.