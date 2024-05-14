Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Animesh Kujur records personal best in 200m; misses NR by 0.10s

Odisha's Animesh Kujur registered his personal best of 20.62s in the men's 200m final on Monday (May 13). The young athlete got past his previous personal best of 20.74s, which he set in October 2023 at the National Open Meet in Bangalore.

Animesh ran past Andhra Pradesh's Nalubothu Shanumaga Srinivas in the last few meters to clinch the gold medal in the Federation Cup Athletics 2024.

The 20-year-old athlete won the gold medal in the event but missed out on breaking the Meet Record and the National Record of 20.52s by 0.10s. He also failed to secure a quota place in the Paris Olympics 2024, falling short by 0.46s.

The existing National Record of 20.52s is held by Amlan Borgohaim, which he set during the previous edition of the Federation Cup Athletics.

Nalubothu Shanumaga Srinivas won the men's 200m silver medal with a time of 20.97s. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Jay Shah secured the bronze medal with a time of 21.31s.

Lakshay from Uttar Pradesh fell short by 0.04s and thus had to settle for the fourth position. Odisha's Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram did not finish the race.

Kerala's Jishnu Prasad P K (21.56s), Tamil Nadi's Ragul Kumar G (21.73s), and Karnataka's Rihan C H (21.84s) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men's 200m final on Monday.

Here are the complete results from the men's 200m final:

Animesh Kujur (Odisha) - 20.62s Nalubothu Shanumaga Srinivas (Andhra Pradesh) - 20.97s Jay Shah (Maharashtra) - 21.31s Lakshay (Uttar Pradesh) - 21.35s Jishnu Prasad P K (Kerala) - 21.56s Ragul Kumar G (Tamil Nadu) - 21.73s Rihan C H (Karnataka) - 21.84s Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram (Odisha) - DNF

What is the Olympic Qualification mark in men's 200m?

The standard qualification mark for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's 200m race is set at 20.16s.