Federation Cup Athletics 2024: How did the Maldives' athlete Hassan Saaid perform in the competition?

Hassan Saaid was the only athlete from Maldives competing at the Federation Cup Athletics 2024. He competed in the men's 100m race and started the event on a positive note but had a disappointing finish.

Hassan competed in Heat 5 alongside Punjab's Gurindervir Singh and Maharashtra's Jay Shah in the preliminary round of the men's 100m race. He finished second in the heats with a time of 10.65s.

Gurindervir secured first place with a time of 10.33s, while Jay Shah finished third, clocking a time of 10.72s. Having finished second in the Heat 5, Hassan earned a place in the semi-finals.

Hasan competed in Heat 2 in the semis of the men's 100m event. He finished second with a time of 10.73s, while Odisha's Animesh Kujur bagged the first place with a time of 10.55s.

Hassan Saaid qualified for the final of the men's 100m race. He was among the eight athletes competing in the medal event.

Gurindervir Singh clinched the gold medal in the event with a time of 10.35s. Animesh Kumar clocked a time of 10.50s to win the silver medal, while Punjab's Harjit Singh completed the race in 10.56s to bag the bronze medal.

Odisha's Lalu Prasad Yadav finished fourth with a time of 10.63s. Meanwhile, Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas secured fifth place with a time of 10.70s.

Maharshtara's Jay Shah clocked a time of 10.79s to finish sixth, while Tamil Nadu's Gitson I finished seventh with a time of 10.80. Maldives' Hassan Saaid secured the last position in the men's 100m race with a time of 10.82s.

Men's 100m Final: Results

Gurindervir Singh (Punjab) - 10.35s Animesh Kujur (Odisha) - 10.50s Harjit Singh (Punjab) - 10.56s Lalu Prasad Yadav (Odisha) - 10.63s Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas (Andhra Pradesh) - 10.70s Jay Shah (Maharashtra) - 10.70s Gitson I (Tamil Nadu) - 10.80s Hassan Said (Maldives) - 10.82s