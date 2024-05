Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Praveen Chithravel, Poovamma R, Muhammed Ajmal win gold medals on final day

Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel clinched the gold medal in the Men's Triple Jump event by jumping 16.79m. Kerala's Eldhose Paul and Tamil Nadu's Mohammed Salahuddin S N finished second and third with a jump of 16.59m and 16.25m, respectively.

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Medal Winners on Day 4 (May 15)

\Women's 10000m

Soniya (Uttarakhand) - 37:15.29s Pooja Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - 37:17.44s Prajakta Godbole (Maharashtra) - 37:27.34s

Women's Hammer Throw

Harshita Sehrawat (Delhi) - 59.10m Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) - 56.51m Manpreet Kaur (Punjab) - 56.40m

Men's Triple Jump

Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) - 16.79m Eldhose Paul (Kerala) - 16.59m Mohammed Salahuddin S N (Tamil Nadu) - 16.25m

Women's High Jump

Abhinaya S Shetty (Karnataka) - 1.77m Angel P Devasia (Kerala) - 1.74m Most Ritu Akhtar (Bangladesh) - 1.71m

Women's 100m

Sneha S.S (Karnataka) - 11.63s Giridharani Ravikumar (Tamil Nadu) - 11.67s Srabani Nanda (Odisha) - 11.76s

Men's 100m

Gurindervir Singh (Punjab) - 10.35s Animesh Kujur (Odisha) - 10.50s Harjit Singh (Punjab) - 10.56s

Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra (Haryana) - 82.27m Manu D P (Karnataka) - 82.06m Uttam Balasaheb Patil (Maharashtra) - 78.39m

Women's 1500m

Akshana (Madhya Pradesh) - 4:23.65s Nikita Sharma (Himachal Pradesh) - 4:25.05s Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) - 4:28.10s

Men's 1500m

Mehedi Hassan (Assam) - 3:42.82s Abhishek Singh Thakur (Madhya Pradesh) - 3:43.49s Yoonus Shah (Uttar Pradesh) - 3:44.25s

Women's 400m

Poovamma Raju (Karnataka) - 53.32s Summy (Haryana) - 53.46s R Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) - 53.52s

Men's 400m

Muhammed Ajmal V (Kerala) - 45.91s Santhosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) - 46.48s Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) - 46.62s

Men's 10000m

Mohan Saini (Goa) - 30:41.65s Puneet Yadav (Haryana) - 30:42.78s Ankit Deshwal (Haryana) - 30:44.32s