Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins gold on Indian soil after three years

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal on the final day of the Federation Cup 2024 athletics on Wednesday (May 15). The javelin throw final marked Chopra's return to domestic competitions.

Making his return to India after three long years, the 26-year-old was indeed a treat to watch as he added another gold medal to his cabinet. The Olympic gold medalist registered a best throw of 82.27m in his fourth attempt to take the top spot.

He started the night with a throw of 82.00m and a foul in his second attempt. Chopra then registered a throw of 81.29m in his third attempt and then the gold-clinching fourth throw.

Manu D P secured the silver medal with a throw of 82.06m in his first attempt. He also registered throws of 81.43m and 81.47m in the third and fourth attempts, respectively. His last two throws were a foul.

Maharashtra's Uttam Balasaheb Patil clinched the bronze medal with a throw of 78.39m. His other throws were 75.55m, 73.54m, 76.17m, Foul, 78.39m, and 71.48m.

Local boy Kishore Kumar Jena had a disappointing finish in the competition with a best throw of 75.49m. His first throw was a foul and he followed it up with a throw of 75.49m.

The 28-year-old athlete registered two more foul throws in his next two attempts. His last two attempts were 73.79m and 75.25m.

Here are the complete results from the men's javelin throw final:

Neeraj Chopra (Haryana) - 82.27m Manu D P (Karnataka) - 82.06m Uttam Balasaheb Patil (Maharashtra) - 78.39m Bibin Antony (Madhya Pradesh) - 77.37m Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha) - 75.49m Parmod (Haryana) - 74.56m Manjinder Singh (Punjab) - 72.58m Vikas Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - 71.66m Kunwer Ajairaj Singh Rana (Punjab) - 71.12m Shivpal Singh (Uttar Pradesh) - 71.01m Vivek Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) - 71.00m Rohit Kumar (Delhi) - 66.16m`