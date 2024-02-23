Femke Bol is leaving no stone unturned as she prepares for the upcoming World Indoor Championships with each training session, even on her birthday.

Bol recently showed her exceptional athletics prowess at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Sunday, February 18, 2024. She registered a spectacular time of 49.24 seconds, shattering her previous world record in the 400m.

She set her previous world record at last year's Dutch Indoor Championships at the same venue after recording 49.26 seconds. The record became all the more significant as it broke the long-standing world record set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982, clocking 49.59 seconds.

Bol, who turned 24 on February 23, 2024, dedicated her special day to training, displaying her determination and unwavering commitment to her goal. Lisanne de Witte, with whom Bol secured a gold medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital, shared a video of Bol and other Dutch athletes during their training session. The athletes were seen having a delightful time dancing and singing.

De Witte shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy Birthday @Femke_Bol," adding a celebratory emoji and pink heart emoji.

Screenshot of Lisanne de Witte's Instagram story on Femke Bol's birthday.

Following her recent exploits, Bol has set her eyes on the upcoming 2024 World Indoor Championships at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom from March 1 to 3.

Femke Bol opens the Olympic year with the fastest times at the season opener

Femke Bol of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the Women's 400m Hurdles Final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Femke Bol, who secured two gold medals in 400m hurdles and the 4x100m relay in Budapest, opened the Olympic year with the fastest times at the season-opening 400m event.

She secured this remarkable feat at the Metz Moselle Athlélor Meeting of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour (Silver level meeting), held at Halle d’Athlétisme de Metz in France on February 3.

The 2023 World Champion registered a stellar time of 49.69 seconds in the 400m at the Finals A. Bol achieved this notable feat after finishing ahead of Miklos Andrea and Niederberger Julia, who recorded 51.41 seconds and 52.96 seconds respectively.

The Olympian also secured a gold medal in the 200m event, setting a personal best and the meeting record by clocking 22.64 seconds, finishing ahead of Brossier Amandine and Wieland Louise.