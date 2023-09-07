First batch of Indian athletes leave for Asian Games 2023

The Indian delegation for the forthcoming Asian Games 2023 has ventured on their voyage to Hangzhou. It marks the first surge of Indian athletes flying to China for the esteemed event.

The first batch of athletes comprises of participants in the rowing, boxing, and sailing teams. The rowing group set off late on a Wednesday night, while the boxers and sailors had already left a day before.

Surprisingly, the rowing team has a total of 43 members, constituting 20 men and 13 women, with a coaching staff of 10 members. Some of the coaching panellists are ex-Asian Games medalists themselves.

Especially important is the incorporation of 13 women rowers as it marks the largest representation of women in the sport from India for any mega event. A notable landmark is the participation of the Women’s 8s event, making its debut in the Asian Games, with India fielding a devoted team for the contest.

In a noteworthy development, the group will undergo a week-long training time at a government-funded International Training Camp in Hangzhou, worth INR 1 crore. This endeavour aims to allow the athletes to acclimatize to the requirements before the Asian Games begin on September 16. This strategic practice period is likely to improve their performance.

Indian contingent gets warm welcome before leaving for Asian Games 2023

Before their leaving, the delegation received a generous and vibrant send-off from officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Mumbai, highlighting the nation's support and best wishes for their efforts in China.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the first batch of Indian sailors and boxers had already embarked on their journey to China to intensify their training for the multisport event. Indian boxers are whetting their skills in Wuyishan City, while Indian sailors are undergoing training at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which will also function as the venue for the Asian Games Sailing competitions.

As these playes embark on their Asian Games 2023 campaign, India looks ahead to their bright performances and strives for an unforgettable outing on the grand stage of international sports.