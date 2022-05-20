Focus on Commonwealth Games qualifying mark at Indian Grand Prix in Bhubaneswar

The focus of the elite Indian athletes in the one-day third leg of the Indian Grand Prix meeting will be to achieve tough qualification standards for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It has been scheduled for Saturday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

“The goal is to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in the men’s 800m event,” Uttarakhand’s 19-year-old international runner Anu Kumar said. “The field isn’t strong but I will try to push myself hard in the 800m race on Saturday.”

While Commonwealth Games qualifying mark in men’s 800m is 1:46.07, Kumar’s personal best is 1:47.81 clocked in April 2022.

Earlier this month, Kumar missed the chance to give his best in the international race in Cyprus. He tumbled half way through the 800m race in Cyprus as he couldn’t regain the lost ground, finishing the race at a pedestrian pace.

“I’ve recovered from the bruises caused by crashing down on the track in Cyprus. I’m fit now,” Kumar added.

Kumar’s next stop will be the 800m race in England in the first week of June.

“The race in England will be another chance for me to prove myself and collect vital ranking points to qualify for the Eugene World Athletics Championships in July,” Kumar said.

Other athletes gearing up for the Indian Grand Prix

The biggest draw in the women’s 800m race at the Indian Grand Prix is Lili Das from West Bengal. There are as many as five entries in the event. Qualification time for Commonwealth Games in women’s 800m is 2:00.83.

The men’s 5000m track race at the Indian Grand Prix will see Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek Pal, one of the medal contenders, push hard to improve his overall ranking points. The field at the third Indian Grand Prix leg isn’t strong as the Federation Cup held in April. There are only seven entries for the race.

In the women’s 5000m race, the focus will on Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav. Uttar Pradesh’s Kavita Yadav will also be a strong contender for the title.

“Both Sanjivani and Kavita competed in the World 10km road race in Bengaluru on May 15 and will be looking ahead to a good race in Bhubaneswar on Saturday,” the national athletics coach said.

The men’s 200m race will see local favourite Amiya Mallick also stepping on the track at the Kalinga Stadium. National champion Amlan Borgohain isn’t competing in 200m as he is away to Europe for a training-cum-exposure tour.

In the field event, 2018 Jakarta Asian Games men’s shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will skip the IGP. The field in the women’s discus throw is expected to be weak.

Olympian and national champion Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended due to a failed dope test recently. Seasoned discus thrower Seema Punia, however, will compete in Bhubaneswar after confirming her entry in the updated list.

