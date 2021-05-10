Former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin wins 100m title at test event ahead of Tokyo Olympics

As the Tokyo Olympics inches closer, veteran US sprinter Justin Gatlin has his sights set on making a fourth appearance at the quadrennial Games. The sprint star turned 39 in February but seems to be in no mood to retire anytime soon, signaling an intent to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

On Sunday, Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who participated in an Olympic test event at Tokyo's Olympic stadium. He clocked 10.24s to win the 100m race, once again asserting his dominance on the track.

"I'm happy with where I'm at. I'm still hungry for competition, so I won't say never," Gatlin was quoted as saying by AFP.

ICYMI: Justin Gatlin won a 100m race in Tokyo last night.

📺: https://t.co/T63JKiEXZ4 pic.twitter.com/6gQ8qh5KpG — FloTrack (@FloTrack) May 9, 2021

Gatlin was satisfied with his speed and believes his form is good as he looks forward to next month's US trials. The former world champion is eager to board the flight to Tokyo with the American contingent and repeat his Athens heroics.

"I love making Olympic teams, but I'm not in it for the free trip. I want to be able to work hard and get on top of that podium again at some point, and I hope this year is that year for me."

Gatlin aims to be the oldest man to win Olympic track medal at Tokyo Olympics

Gatlin will become the oldest man ever to win an Olympic medal in track and field if he finishes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. He clinched the top honors in the 100m race at the 2004 Athens Olympics, but lost an Olympic spot in 2008 due to a suspension for doping.

Gatlin believes he has a realistic chance of finishing on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

He made a valiant comeback to land a place in the USA's Olympic squad for the London Olympics, where he bagged a bronze medal. However, the Rio Olympics dampened his hopes of a gold medal after he was beaten to second place by long-time rival and legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

With the absence of Bolt and reigning world 100m world champion Christian Coleman in Tokyo, Gatlin believes he will be better placed to push for a podium finish.

"I hope so -- That's why I'm still here. Before, it was Usain and me going head to head and knowing exactly what was going to happen. Now, you've got to keep your head on swivel, because anybody can come up," he said while competing at the Olympic test event on Sunday.

Also Read: Best Olympics ever for India? Here is the full list of medal prospects at Tokyo Olympics