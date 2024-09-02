  • home icon
Fribourg Track Lab 2024: Avinash Sable finishes third in men’s steeple mile

By SportzConnect
Modified Sep 02, 2024 00:45 IST
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 10 - Athletics - Source: Getty
Avinash Sable at the Paris Olympics 2024 (Image via Getty)

India’s athletics star, Avinash Sable, finished third in the men’s steeple mile at the Fribourg Track Lab 2024 on Sunday. The event in Switzerland is a part of the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold group.

29-year-old Sable, considered one of the best track and field athletes in the country, registered a timing of 4:17.70 in the event on Sunday.

Ethiopia continued its dominance in track and field events with Abrham Sime coming in first position with a dominant display on Sunday, taking a massive lead in the final lead to eventually finish the race with a timing of 4:14.36. Nicolas-Marie Daru of France came second with a timing of 4:15.67.

The steeplechase mile is a new variant of the steeplechase sprint, which involves a more intense and rigorous form of race. The event has been introduced by World Athletics on a trial basis with the aim of making the discipline faster-paced and more appealing.

Avinash Sable gets Diamond League vindication with Fribourg Track Lab 2024 result

The result will be a relief for Avinash Sable, who returned empty-handed from the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, as well as the Silesia Diamond League 2024.

The Maharashtra-born athlete finished 14th in the Silesia Diamond League 2024 on August 25. Sable recorded a timing of 8:29.96 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event.

Despite qualifying for the final round of the Olympics 2024 3000m steeplechase event, he finished in 11th position in the final round with a timing of 8:14.18.

None of the timings were close to Sable’s personal best timing in the event, which stands at 8:09.91. He achieved that timing in the Paris Olympics qualification round, which is also India’s national record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

