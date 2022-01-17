From being a recreational runner in 2017, Keira D’Amato emerges fastest US women marathon runner this year

A couple of days before running her first major marathon race of 2022, Keira D’Amato revealed she had her eyes firmly set on breaking the 2:22 barrier at the Houston Marathon on Sunday (January 16).

The 37-year-old and mother of two accomplished much more during the Houston Marathon race. She not only improved her personal best by clocking an incredible time of 2:19:12, but also erased the 16-year-old US women’s marathon record of 2:19:36 seconds set by Deena Kastor in 2006 in London.

Indeed, Keira’s journey has been incredible. From being a recreational runner in 2017 to emerging as the fastest U.S. women's marathon runner, it speaks volumes of her determination as well as potential.

“I just can’t believe I’m sitting here as the American record-holder in the marathon,” Keira was quoted as saying by World Athletics after the race.

Having two pacemakers to support her ambitious goal, she reached the 5km mark in roughly 16 minutes 25 seconds. Keira covered 10km in 32:45 and 15km in 49:14 seconds. The Virginia-based distance runner reached halfway mark in 1:09:40 seconds and clocked 1:39:14 for 30km. She slowed a bit between 30km and 35km but picked up the pace to stay on for a US record.

Keira managed to sustain her efforts in the closing stages of the race and ran solo the last 2km to cross the finish line in 2:19:12.

Immediately after the race, Keira hugged her son Tommy (7) and daughter, Quin (5), who were there at the finish line.

After quitting running due to a foot injury in 2008 and starting jogging to lose baby weight in 2017, she found her passion for running again. On Keira's comeback trail, as a full-time real estate agent, she ran the 2017 Virginia Beach Marathon in 3:14:54. But a hamstring injury kept the American away from the US Olympic trials in 2020.

She then posted a personal best of 2:22:56 at the Marathon Project in Arizona in 2020 and set North American 10-mile record of 51 minutes 23 seconds. Keira finished fourth in the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Last month, she ran a personal best of 1:07:55 for the half marathon. This year the 37-year-old has emerged as the fastest runner in the history of US women's marathon running.

“I’ve had a very unique running career and my running has evolved throughout my life," Keira was quoted as saying by World Athletics in the post-race interaction. "I have experienced high school running and college running, I tried post-collegiate running a little bit and got injured. Then I quit running for a while and came in as a hobby jogger. I got this second opportunity. It had been wild."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee