Full list of rewards announced for Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal winning performance

It has been raining rewards for Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra after he bestowed India with a long-due medal in athletics at the Summer games. The 23-year-old has been flooded with unending accolades, praise, and cash awards for his incredible achievement.

Neeraj, who brought home India's second individual gold at the Olympics, cleared an 87.58m throw on his second attempt. Several state governments and private organizations have already come forward with rewards for his phenomenal feat.

List of rewards for Neeraj Chopra

Haryana government: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the local lad. The government also declared that Neeraj will head the upcoming Center for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula. Khattar has also offered Neeraj a Class-I job and a plot of land at concessional rates.

#Haryana #CM #ManoharLalKhattar made several announcements for #NeerajChopra after winning #GoldMedal at #Tokyo2020. He will be given Rs 6 crore, class 1 Job & a plot with 50% concession. He has also been offered to be the head of a proposed athletics centre in #Panchkula. pic.twitter.com/ROXJfgTSe1 — Mojo Story (@themojostory) August 7, 2021

Punjab government: CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for India's newest Olympic champion.

Manipur government: Manipur CM Biren Singh declared a Rs 1 crore award for Neeraj's remarkable achievement at the Olympics.

BCCI: The BCCI on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs one crore for the Olympic champion. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to his social media to announce the same.

CKS: The Chennai Super Kings have announced a reward of Rs one crore to honor Neeraj's world-class performance in Tokyo.

BYJUS: EdTech giant BYJU’S will give out a cash reward of Rs 2 crore to the star javelin thrower following his incredible success.

Indigo: India's top airline IndiGo has announced that the youngster will enjoy unlimited free travel for one year.

Mahindra: Mahindra will present the champion with a brand new XUV 700.

IT'S JAVELIN GOLD FOR INDIA 🇮🇳@Neeraj_chopra1 is the #Tokyo2020 javelin champion with 87.58m!



He becomes the first Indian athlete in history to win an #Olympics title in #athletics pic.twitter.com/YEj5IaL8ML — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 7, 2021

LPU university: Lovely Professional University has declared Rs 50 lakhs for the young gold medallist. Neeraj is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree from the deemed university.

Lovely Professional University will gift Rs 50 lakhs to #Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who is pursuing BA from the university. They'll also reward bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rs 10 lakhs. Punia is pursuing his MA in Public Admn from LPU.



(File pics) pic.twitter.com/bP3FIHeDVk — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian track-and-field athlete to attain a podium finish at the Olympics. India bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze in Tokyo, its highest ever medal tally at the event.

