Full list of rewards announced for Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal winning performance

It has been raining rewards for Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra after he bestowed India with a long-due medal in athletics at the Summer games. The 23-year-old has been flooded with unending accolades, praise, and cash awards for his incredible achievement.
Neeraj, who brought home India's second individual gold at the Olympics, cleared an 87.58m throw on his second attempt. Several state governments and private organizations have already come forward with rewards for his phenomenal feat.
List of rewards for Neeraj Chopra
Haryana government: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the local lad. The government also declared that Neeraj will head the upcoming Center for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula. Khattar has also offered Neeraj a Class-I job and a plot of land at concessional rates.
Punjab government: CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for India's newest Olympic champion.
Manipur government: Manipur CM Biren Singh declared a Rs 1 crore award for Neeraj's remarkable achievement at the Olympics.
BCCI: The BCCI on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs one crore for the Olympic champion. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to his social media to announce the same.
CKS: The Chennai Super Kings have announced a reward of Rs one crore to honor Neeraj's world-class performance in Tokyo.
BYJUS: EdTech giant BYJU’S will give out a cash reward of Rs 2 crore to the star javelin thrower following his incredible success.
Indigo: India's top airline IndiGo has announced that the youngster will enjoy unlimited free travel for one year.
Mahindra: Mahindra will present the champion with a brand new XUV 700.
LPU university: Lovely Professional University has declared Rs 50 lakhs for the young gold medallist. Neeraj is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree from the deemed university.
Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian track-and-field athlete to attain a podium finish at the Olympics. India bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze in Tokyo, its highest ever medal tally at the event.