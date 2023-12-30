Gabby Thomas and her dog grace the cover of Lifestyle magazine

Two-time Olympic medalist and World Champion Gabby Thomas recently ditched her sprinting outfits for designer wear as she posed for the cover of the Austin Lifestyle Magazine.

Thomas, born and raised in America is a track and field athlete, specializing in the 200m sprint. Aside from immense success on track, Gabby has also excelled in the field of academics. The 27-year-old got her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health from Harvard. Next, she completed a master's degree in epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Appearing in the Austin Lifestyle Magazine, Gabby Thomas spoke of her life on and off track. On the cover photo of the magazine, the sprinter is dressed in a body-hugging blue jumpsuit and is all smiles as she poses for the camera. She is even holding her beloved dog, a pug named Rico.

Sharing pictures from her shoot on Instagram, Thomas wrote,

“Thank you @austinlifestylemagazine for having me (and maybe more importantly, Rico) on the cover of January's health and wellness issue! This was so much fun to shoot, and I enjoyed getting to share my story and talk about what I've been up to on and off the track. I am sooo grateful to the Austin community and hope to leave a positive impact on where I now call home”

Gabby Thomas' athletic career

In her time at Harvard, not only did Gabby Thomas excel academically, but also consistently showed remarkable athletic performances. In the three years she was there, the Olympian claimed 22 conference titles, alongside setting school and Ivy League records in three different events - the 60m indoor, 100m, and 200m.

While Thomas turned pro in 2018, the biggest performance of her career came in 2021. At the US Olympic Trials, she clocked a 21.60 in the 200m, which happened to be the second fastest time in the world at the time.

Later, at the Tokyo Olympics, Gabby walked away with a bronze in her specialist event and anchored the US Team to a silver in the 4x400m relay.

Her 2022 season was marred by a hamstring injury, but Gabby Thomas came back better than ever in 2023. She kicked off her year by setting a new personal best of 49.68 in the 400m at the Texas Invitational.

Next, she went on to become the US National Champion in 200m before claiming a silver in the same category at the World Championships. Budapest also saw Thomas claim gold in the 4x400m relay alongside her teammates.