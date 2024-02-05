Gabby Thomas kicks off 2024 season with gold at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Gabby Thomas, world champion and Olympic medalist has started her 2024 on a high as she raced to the win in the 300m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Competing in Boston after having missed a meet in Texas last month, Thomas has once more proved to fans and fellow athletes that she's the one to watch out for at the upcoming Olympics.

Racing on home ground, Thomas clocked a stunning 35.75, coming within 0.39 seconds of the American record in the event.

Joining her on the podium was Nigerian Favour Ofili and teammate Lynna Irby-Jackson. Ofili set a time of 35.99 for the silver, while Jackson settled for bronze with 36.05.

Speaking of her win, Gabby Thomas told reporters after the race that she was happy with her performance.

“It’s been so much fun, I mean everyone's here, these are my people, this is my town, this is my sponsor, so it's been great, and this just shows that I'm in great shape. This is a really good performance for this time of the year for me, so I'm really happy about it, I'm really excited, and I feel good,” she said.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her volunteer work

Alongside being one of the best sprinters the world has seen over the last decade, Gabby Thomas is also excellent in her academic pursuits.

As an undergraduate, she studied neurobiology and global health at the prestigious Harvard University. She later went on to pursue a master's degree in public health at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Now, Thomas is putting her degree to good use, volunteering in a healthcare clinic to help out in her community.

“Volunteer work is really important to me, it's really important to give back to the community I live in, Austin being the main one since I live and train there. So I work at a healthcare clinic that provides health care resources and services to people who don't have health insurance,” she told the media after her race in Boston.

Thomas explained that her role was to manage a large set of patients and ensure that they got their healthcare needs fulfilled.

“My role is I manage the cases, so I have a large set of patients who I follow up with and make sure they're getting appointments, getting all their needs, all their medications, and monitoring them and making sure that their lifestyle is in a good shape too,” she added.