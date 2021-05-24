Gateshead Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith pips Sha'Carri Richardson to win 100m gold 

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith stunned American star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson to race away with the women’s 100m gold medal at the Gateshead Diamond League on Sunday. Asher-Smith stormed home in 11.35s, 0.11s ahead of Richardson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (11.48s).

In wet and windy conditions at the Gateshead Diamond League, the 25-year-old Asher-Smith focused on building her strengths. A pre-race favorite, Asher-Smith ran even with her rivals for most of the race before sprinting ahead of Richardson in the final 20m to top the podium.

Asher-Smith, who bagged 100m silver and 200m gold at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, stressed Sunday was more of an experience despite the fact the conditions were far from ideal for sprinting.

"When you come to a #DiamondLeague, the main thing to do is to keep a cool head!"@dinaashersmith on her victory at #GatesheadDL

📷 Matthew Quine pic.twitter.com/ZhjYDCu2tn — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 23, 2021

“I think all in all today was more of an experience,” she said after the race. “The only thing that can indicate Tokyo is the Olympic final itself. I feel really good. Conditions were far from ideal for sprinting but the most important thing is to come away with a good result and a win and I was very happy to do that.”

Kenneth Bednarek wins men's 200m at Gateshead Diamond League

In the men’s 200m, Kenneth Bednarek ran away with gold in 20.33s ahead of Canadian duo Aaron Brown (20.79s) and Andre de Grasse (20.85s) at the Gateshead Diamond League.

"The conditions were what they were today, and I wasn't able to adjust quickly enough."@mondohoss600 on a day where he was beaten by @samkendricks and the weather. #DiamondLeague #GatesheadDL

📷 Matthew Quine pic.twitter.com/UmgL2qHmtS — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 23, 2021

The men’s javelin throw saw Marcin Krukowski of Poland throw a distance of 82.61m to bag the top price. Keshorn Walcott took silver with a 77.78m throw ahead of third-placed Kim Amb (76.96m).

There was another shock at the Gateshead Diamond League on the day as Sam Kendricks pipped Swedish world-record holder Armand Duplantis in the men’s pole vault.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist and reigning world champion Kendricks won with 5.74m. Duplantis came second with 5.55m. Harry Coppell came third with 5.45m.