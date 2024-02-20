Glasgow 2024: Who will compete for Team USA at the World Indoor Championships ft. Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser 

The 2024 World Indoor Championships are right around the corner, and the American team for the event is shaping up to be absolutely fierce. While the team hasn't been officially announced yet, it is almost guaranteed to feature the top two finishers from the recently concluded USATF Indoor Championships.
Headlining the field will be 60m sprinters Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman. Lyles, who specializes in the 200m, will be making his World Indoor Championships debut in March, while Coleman will aim to defend his 2022 title.
As of now, 26-year-old Lyle holds the world lead for the 60m with a time of 6.43 seconds, while Coleman holds the world record with a 6.33. Come Glasgow, the two will be going neck to neck, and are likely to bring home a one-two finish for the US.
The gold and silver medalists in women's 60m, Aleia Hobbs and Mikiah Brisco, are also likely to impress at the World Indoor Championships.
Meanwhile, two other names who are expected to dominate at the Championship in March are Grant Holloway and Tia Jones. Competing in the 60m hurdles, both set world records on the way to the finals.
For Holloway, his 7.27 continues his decade-long winning streak in the event. However, the World Champion pulled out of the finals, but is likely to make the squad anyways. On the other hand, by matching Devynne Charlton's 7.67, Jones has announced herself as a fierce competitor to watch out for in Glasgow.
Come the World Indoor Championships, long-jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall and shot put athlete Chase Jackson will also be vying for the top spot in the podium.
Davis-Woodhall is a silver-medalist at the 2023 World Championships (outdoor) and set a world lead of 7.18 while competing in Albuquerque. This also marks a new personal best for the Olympian.
Jackson also managed to set a world lead in her event, achieving a throw of 20.2m. The American won a silver at the 2022 Indoor Championships, and will be looking to better the color of her medal this time around.
Shot put world record holder, Ryan Crouser, and defending Olympic champion in the pole vault, Katie Moon were the champions of their events at the USATF Championships, as will likely be featured in the squad for Glasgow.
2024 World Indoor Championships: Full American squad
Here is a list of the athletes who finished first and second in Albuquerque, and will make the team for the World Indoor Championships.
Women's 60m Sprint
Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco
Men's 60m Sprint
Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman
Women's 400m Sprint
Alexis Holmes, Talitha Diggs
Men's 400m Sprint
Brian Faust, Jacory Patterson
Women's 800m Sprint
Allie Wilson, Addison Wiley
Men's 800m Sprint
Bryce Hoppel, Isaiah Harris
Women's 60m Hurdles
Tia Jones, Jasmine Jones
Men's 60m Hurdles
Trey Cunningham, Grant Holloway* (Holloway withdrew from the finals, but is likely to qualify despite that)
Women's Pole Vault
Katie Moon, Sandi Morris
Men's Pole Vault
Chris Nilsen, Sam Kendricks
Women's Shot Put
Chase Jackson, Maggie Ewen,
Men's Shot Put
Ryan Crouser, Roger Steen
Women's Long Jump
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore
Men’s Long Jump
Johnny Brackins, Isaac Grimes
Women's Weight Throw
Erin Reese - 25.73, Brooke Andersen
Men's Weight Throw
Daniel Haugh, Isaiah Rogers
Women's Triple Jump
Keturah Orji, Jasmine Moore
Men's Triple Jump
Chris Carter, Chris Benard
Women's 1500m Race
Nikki Hiltz, Emily Mackay
Men's 1500m Race
Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler
Women's 3000m Race
Elle St. Pierre, Josette Andrews
Men's 3000m Race
Yared Nuguse, Olin Hacker
Women’s High Jump
Vashti Cunningham, JaiCieonna
Men's High Jump
Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner
Women's 3000m Racewalk
Miranda Melville, Janelle Branch
Men's 3000m Racewalk
Nick Christie, Emmanuel Corvera