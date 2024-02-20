Glasgow 2024: Who will compete for Team USA at the World Indoor Championships ft. Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser 

The 2024 World Indoor Championships are right around the corner, and the American team for the event is shaping up to be absolutely fierce. While the team hasn't been officially announced yet, it is almost guaranteed to feature the top two finishers from the recently concluded USATF Indoor Championships.

Headlining the field will be 60m sprinters Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman. Lyles, who specializes in the 200m, will be making his World Indoor Championships debut in March, while Coleman will aim to defend his 2022 title.

As of now, 26-year-old Lyle holds the world lead for the 60m with a time of 6.43 seconds, while Coleman holds the world record with a 6.33. Come Glasgow, the two will be going neck to neck, and are likely to bring home a one-two finish for the US.

The gold and silver medalists in women's 60m, Aleia Hobbs and Mikiah Brisco, are also likely to impress at the World Indoor Championships.

Meanwhile, two other names who are expected to dominate at the Championship in March are Grant Holloway and Tia Jones. Competing in the 60m hurdles, both set world records on the way to the finals.

For Holloway, his 7.27 continues his decade-long winning streak in the event. However, the World Champion pulled out of the finals, but is likely to make the squad anyways. On the other hand, by matching Devynne Charlton's 7.67, Jones has announced herself as a fierce competitor to watch out for in Glasgow.

Come the World Indoor Championships, long-jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall and shot put athlete Chase Jackson will also be vying for the top spot in the podium.

Davis-Woodhall is a silver-medalist at the 2023 World Championships (outdoor) and set a world lead of 7.18 while competing in Albuquerque. This also marks a new personal best for the Olympian.

Jackson also managed to set a world lead in her event, achieving a throw of 20.2m. The American won a silver at the 2022 Indoor Championships, and will be looking to better the color of her medal this time around.

Shot put world record holder, Ryan Crouser, and defending Olympic champion in the pole vault, Katie Moon were the champions of their events at the USATF Championships, as will likely be featured in the squad for Glasgow.

2024 World Indoor Championships: Full American squad

Here is a list of the athletes who finished first and second in Albuquerque, and will make the team for the World Indoor Championships.

Women's 60m Sprint

Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco

Men's 60m Sprint

Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman

Women's 400m Sprint

Alexis Holmes, Talitha Diggs

Men's 400m Sprint

Brian Faust, Jacory Patterson

Women's 800m Sprint

Allie Wilson, Addison Wiley

Men's 800m Sprint

Bryce Hoppel, Isaiah Harris

Women's 60m Hurdles

Tia Jones, Jasmine Jones

Men's 60m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham, Grant Holloway* (Holloway withdrew from the finals, but is likely to qualify despite that)

Women's Pole Vault

Katie Moon, Sandi Morris

Men's Pole Vault

Chris Nilsen, Sam Kendricks

Women's Shot Put

Chase Jackson, Maggie Ewen,

Men's Shot Put

Ryan Crouser, Roger Steen

Women's Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore

Men’s Long Jump

Johnny Brackins, Isaac Grimes

Women's Weight Throw

Erin Reese - 25.73, Brooke Andersen

Men's Weight Throw

Daniel Haugh, Isaiah Rogers

Women's Triple Jump

Keturah Orji, Jasmine Moore

Men's Triple Jump

Chris Carter, Chris Benard

Women's 1500m Race

Nikki Hiltz, Emily Mackay

Men's 1500m Race

Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler

Women's 3000m Race

Elle St. Pierre, Josette Andrews

Men's 3000m Race

Yared Nuguse, Olin Hacker

Women’s High Jump

Vashti Cunningham, JaiCieonna

Men's High Jump

Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner

Women's 3000m Racewalk

Miranda Melville, Janelle Branch

Men's 3000m Racewalk

Nick Christie, Emmanuel Corvera