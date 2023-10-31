13-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson has sued West Virginia for banning trans athletes from competing in women's sports.

The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, signed a bill in April 2021 that restricts trans athletes from competing in female sports teams, including in middle school, high school, and college. Pepper-Jackson sued West Virginia a month after Justice signed the bill.

Pepper-Jackson is allowed to compete in her school's cross country, discus throw, and shot put team. The hearing in front of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, i.e. October 27, 2023, was over the law in West Virginia that bars trans-student-athletes from competing in girls' sports teams.

After Friday's hearing, the judge, G. Steven Agee, stated that the case could land in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. While the case is in the process of reaching a final decision, citizens have taken to social media to express their dissenting views. The fans expressed their firm beliefs that Pepper-Jackson is biologically a male and must refrain from competing in girls' sports.

"Well, he's a boy, so he shouldn't be playing on the girls team," said one of the fans.

"I’m not sure we need to waste the Supreme Court’s time. Girls sports are for females. Becky is not female. Case closed," wrote another.

A fan conveyed that the case was bound to reach the U.S. court and hoped the law would protect women's sports, by writing:

"We know this is going to the Supreme Court. Let’s just pray that they can actually uphold the law and protect women for a change."

A few fans also put Pepper-Jackon's parents on the spot and wrote,

"You can look to the parents for your answer. Becky isn't suing anyone, her parents are."

Here are some more reactions:

Riley Gaines praises the nine governors after signing a letter to the NCAA regarding a change in policies for trans athletes competing in women's sports

Riley Gaines praises the nine governors for signing a letter to the NCAA president Charlie Baker

Nine governors have signed a joint letter to the NCAA president, Charlie Baker, for reviewing the policies regarding the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Gaines praised the nine governors and shared the letter on social media. The letter aims at preserving women's sports and encouraging fairness in sports.

"Amazing. Keep the pressure on President Baker and the NCAA," she wrote. "Thank You," Gaines added.

