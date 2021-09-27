National U23 Athletics Championships: Gold medal in men’s 5,000m will act as passport to get a job via sports quota - Adesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh's Adesh Yadav has won a gold medal in the men’s 5,000-metres race in the inaugural edition of the National U23 Athletics Championships. The tournament got underway here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium eight-lane warm-up track on Monday.

The 22-year-old distance runner from Agra representing Maharashtra in the competition ran a blistering last lap of 62 seconds to cross the finish line in 14 minutes 12.36 seconds to earn his first gold medal of the season.

Adesh's time of 14 minutes 12.36 seconds was also his personal as well as the season’s best. Earlier in March, his previous best was 14 minutes and 20 seconds, which was clocked during a domestic meet in Patiala.

Based out of Nasik in Maharashtra, Adesh was elated to win the gold medal. He said that a podium finish will enable him to get a government job under the sports quota scheme.

Adesh wants to become financially independent

It is financially difficult for Adesh to manage his sports equipment

While talking to Sportskeeda, he said:

“The victory in the 5,000m will help me get a job via sports quota in the Railway. I came here to win gold. Thank God everything went as planned. The gold medal performance has enhanced my profile."

The promising athlete said he has to depend on his parents to support his passion for sports. Adesh said without financial security it is becoming increasingly difficult for him to pursue athletics. Even a pair of good running shoes for track racing cost more than Rs 15,000. His father is a farmer, who has worked hard to support his son.

“I am 22 years old. I am grown up. I want to be independent. Since I don’t have private sponsors or a job, I have to look forward to my parents to support me,” said Adesh.

Adesh's coach Vijendra Singh said the Delhi weather at this time of the year isn’t conducive for setting a good time in distance running. Keeping Delhi’s hot and humid weather conditions in mind, Adesh began his campaign for a gold medal at a moderate speed of 2 minutes 54 seconds for the opening 1000-meter of the 5,000m race.

Also Read

The leading bunch of runners, including Adesh, crossed the 3000m mark in an unofficial time of 8 minutes 45 seconds. With five laps to go, Adesh stepped on the accelerator and surged ahead. He kept on pushing the pace and ran a blistering last lap in 62 seconds to cross the finish line in a personal best time of 14 minutes 12.36 seconds.

Also Read: National U23 Athletics Championships: "It will bridge the gap between juniors and seniors" - Lalit Kumar Bhanot, Chairman AFI’s Planning Commission

Edited by Diptanil Roy