"Got away with murder" "Doesn't seem like justice" - Oscar Pistorius' released on parole after ex-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp's murder angers fans

Oscar Pistorius, a former South African Paralympic sprinter, has been released on parole from prison after serving a nine-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend.

Pistorius murdered Reeva Steenkamp, a South African model, on Valentine's Day 2013. He was sentenced to 13 years and 5 months of jail but was granted parole, a permissible action in South Africa, allowing serious offenders after completing half their sentence. The sprinter's parole came into effect from January 5, 2024.

Pistorius shot his girlfriend multiple times through a toilet door at his home. He testified that he shot Steenkamp with his licensed 9mm pistol by mistake in self-defense, believing some intruder was hiding in the bathroom.

Pistorius' sentence ends in December 2029. His parole was approved in November and he will stay under strict restrictions, including a ban on consuming alcohol, refraining from leaving the house, attending programs on anger management and violence against women, and regularly meeting with parole officials.

The parole release of the ex-sprinter has sparked an enormous backlash and criticisms from the fans, who took to X to express their thoughts. One fan opined that Pistorius' release did not do justice to the late Steenkamp.

"This doesn’t seem like justice for Reeva. She is gone forever. 9 years is a joke," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan felt the ex-sprinter's time in prison was too short.

"Way too short a time. Reeva deserved better," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed their outrage at the early release.

"The very least he can do is serve every day of his bullshit 13yr sentence. He murdered #Reeva in cold blood and to release him early is a slap in the face to her heartbroken family," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at Oscar Pistorius' athletics career

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa looks on before the Men's 400m T44 heats at the London 2012 Paralympic Games in London, England

Oscar Pistorius had a decent athletic career before the incident on Valentine's Day 2013. He secured eight Paralympic medals from three editions and a silver medal at the 2011 World Championships in the 4x400m relay.

At the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, he earned a gold in the 200m (T44) event and a bronze in the 100m (T44). In the next Paralympics, he secured three gold medals, dominating the 100m, 200m, and 400m events.

Oscar Pistorius maintained his winning streak at the 2012 Paralympics by securing two gold medals in the 400m and 4x100m relay and a silver medal in the 200m.