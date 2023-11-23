Grateful for God's grace and the blessing of IVF"- Allyson Felix opens up on "rollercoaster" road to second pregnancy

Allyson Felix, the most successful American track and field athlete, recently announced that she would be welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Kenneth Ferguson.

Just a few hours after the announcement, Felix opened up about the difficulties she faced on her way to her second pregnancy. The sprinter detailed her struggles with infertility and her journey with IVF.

Taking to Instagram, Allyson Felix posted a photo of a small basket with a baby onesie and a pair of socks, alongside a board that read:

"Out of difficulties grow miracles. April 2024".

The basket was surrounded by IVF syringes and vials. The white onesie also had a printed message, that read:

"For this child we have prayed".

In the caption for the picture, Felix wrote about the ups and downs of her pregnancy journey and thanked god for her second pregnancy.

"Sharing the real talk behind our journey back to parenthood. From the ups and downs of infertility to the terrifying realities of childbirth as a Black woman, this road has been a rollercoaster. Grateful for God's grace and the blessing of IVF that made expanding our family possible."

She acknowledged the challenges and difficulties faced during pregnancy and sent love to those who were dealing with their own challenges on their way to motherhood.

"Sending love to anyone navigating their own path to motherhood. To those facing challenges or uncertainties, I see you. You are not alone. Every emotion is valid, and the road to motherhood is uniquely yours."

She finished her note by thanking several women for being her "unintentional cheerleaders", adding that she's hopeful her experiences would inspire other women.

"So much gratitude to @dejariley @desiperkins @hannahbronfman @mariataylor for being unintentional cheerleaders in my journey. Your stories kept me going in the trenches. Excited to pay it forward and share more of my own experience, hoping it lights the way for someone else"

Allyson Felix and daughter Camryn

Allyson Felix gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Camryn back in 2018 when she was still competing on the international circuit. When she was pregnant with Camryn, the sprinter was allegedly offered 70% less money by Nike in a contract renewal, post which she broke her ties with the brand.

Since then, the American has created her own footwear brand alongside her brother Wes Felix and continues to be vocal about improving opportunities in sports for pregnant women and mothers.

Allyson's daughter Camryn, who is now five, often features on her mother's Instagram page. Most recently, Felix shared pictures of the two trying their hands at tennis.

She captioned the photos, "In our tennis girl era"