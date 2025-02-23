Gulveer Singh breaks Asian Indoor 5000m record; qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships

India's Gulveer Singh clocked a timing of 12:59.77 seconds to break the national record and Asian Indoor 5000m record at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston. He finished fourth in the race and qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships. The qualification mark for the World Championships was set at 13:01.00 seconds.

Ad

Gulveer is the second Indian to qualify for the World Athletics Championships 2025, after two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra. Last week, he broke the national record for the 3000m indoor meet. Now, he became the only Indian athlete to complete the 5000m race in less than 13 minutes.

Cole Hocker won the Men's indoor 5000m race at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational Tournament, clocking a time of 12:57.82 seconds. Cooper Teare finished second with a timing of 12:57.97 seconds, while Jack Rayner clinched the bronze medal, finishing the race in 12:59.43 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Narve Nordas secured fifth place, clocking a time of 13:04.85 seconds, while Scott Beattie finished sixth in the race, falling short by a few milliseconds. He clocked a time of 13.04.99 seconds.

Mohamed Abdilaahi (13:06.38 seconds), Jude Thomas (13:09.36 seconds), Kieran Tuntivate (13:18.88 seconds), and Per Svela (13:32.68 seconds) finished between seventh and 10th in the race. Brian Fay finished last in the men's 5000m indoor race with a timing of 13:39.27 seconds.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational: Men's 5000m (Final Results)

Here are the complete results from the men's 5000m indoor race final:

Cole Hocker - 12:57.82 seconds Cooper Teare - 12:57.97 seconds Jack Rayner - 12:59.43 seconds Gulveer Singh - 12:59.77 seconds [Asian Indoor 5000m record & qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships] Narve Nordas - 13:04.85 seconds Scott Beattie - 13.04.99 seconds Mohamed Abdilaahi - 13:06.38 seconds Jude Thomas - 13:09.36 seconds Kieran Tuntivate - 13:18.88 seconds Per Svela - 13:32.68 seconds Brian Fay - 13:39.27 seconds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback