Gulveer Singh shatters 17-year-old national record in Indoor Men’s 3000m at Boston University 2025 athletics meet

Indian middle-distance runner Gulveer Singh rewrote history by breaking the 17-year-old national record in the men’s 3000m indoor event at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational 2025 in Massachusetts, USA, on Friday, February 14.

The 26-year-old produced a stunning run, clocking 7:38.26, surpassing the previous national record of 7:49.47, which was set by Surender Singh in 2008. Gulveer’s performance bettered the record by more than 11 seconds.

Gulveer finished second in the race, which was won by France’s Romain Legendre (7:36.28), while USA’s Morgan Beadlescomb (7:38.55) secured third place. The Indian contingent also featured Rahul, who clocked 8:08.27 and finished 112th overall in the highly competitive field.

This record-breaking performance was also faster than India’s outdoor 3000m national record of 7:50.31, also held by Surender Singh since 2008. The event, held at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center, saw over 200 athletes compete across 13 heats.

The world record in the men’s 3000m indoor event stands at 7:22.91, held by USA’s Grant Fisher.

Who is Gulveer Singh?

Gulveer Singh has been one of India’s most promising distance runners in recent years. Born on June 1, 1998, in Sirsa village, Atrauli tehsil, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, he has made a name for himself with consistent performances in international competitions.

He won a bronze medal in the 10,000m event at the Asian Games 2023 and also clinched bronze in the 5000m event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023.

Apart from his latest 3000m record, Gulveer also holds India’s national records in the 5000m and 10,000m outdoor races. In September 2023, he shattered his own 5000m national record in Japan, clocking 13:11.82. He followed it up with another record in November 2023, running the 10,000m in 27:14.88 at a meet in Japan.

With his rapid progress, Gulveer Singh is emerging as a strong contender for future global events, including the Olympics and World Championships.

