Gurindervir Singh shatters national 100m record at Indian Grand Prix to become India's fastest male runner

Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.2 seconds in the men's 100m at the Indian Grand Prix 1 at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru on Friday (March 28). Thus, he became India's fastest male runner.

Gurindervir broke Manikanta H Hoblidhar's 100m record of 10.23s, which was set in 2023 in Bengaluru. Hoblidhar too bettered his own mark, clocking 10.22s while finishing second on Friday.

Amlan Borgohain stopped the clock at 10.43s to finish in third place. All three athletes are supported by the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre.

Gurindervir Singh has also qualified, technically, for the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, which have an entry standard of 10.25s for 100m, subject to being picked by the Athletics Federation of India. The upcoming edition of the Asian Athletics Championships will be held in Gumi, South Korea, in May.

Gurvinder Singh and Hoblidhar ran their race side-by-side in lanes 5 and 6, with the Jalandhar-born sprinter veering ahead near the finishing line.

Gurindervir Singh won gold medals in the 100m events at the 2021 and 2024 Inter-State Championships. The sprinter from Punjab also finished in first place in the 2024 Federation Cup.

Gurindervir Singh is coached by James Hiller at the Reliance Foundation. Five of the top six runners in the 100m - Gurvinder Singh, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Amlan Borgohain, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, and Abinash Sahu - represent the Reliance Foundation.

"I wanted to run a fast race but the national record was a bonus" - Gurindervir Singh

Gurvinder Singh aims to do better in the upcoming Federation Cup - Source: Bhagwant Mann on X

Gurindervir Singh was elated to have posted a 10.2-second time at the Indian Grand Prix ahead of the Federation Cup, which is to be held in August.

“I’m extremely happy to have posted a good time in the IGP ahead of the Federation Cup in April," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The 24-year-old said the national record was a 'bonus' while adding that he expected to do even better in the upcoming Federation Games.

“I wanted to run a fast race but the national record was a bonus. I should be able to do better at the Federation Cup," the Navy runner said.

Nithya Gandhe was the fastest woman sprinter at the meet, clocking 11.41 seconds in the 100m event. The Telangana sprinter finished the race ahead of Karnataka's Sneha SS (11.55s) and Abinaya Rajarajan of Tamil Nadu (11.59s).

Nithya Gandhe also won gold in the women's 200m, clocking 23.36 seconds. Jyothi Yarraji won the women's 100m hurdles at the Indian Grand Prix 1 2025.

