Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: Javelin star thanks well wishers as greetings pour in from all quarters

Neeraj Chopra celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday. (PC: Getty Images)
Neeraj Chopra celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday. (PC: Getty Images)
Hari Kishore M
Modified Dec 24, 2021 11:28 PM IST
News

Birthday wishes poured in from all quarters for India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Friday. The star Indian javelin thrower celebrated his birthday and turned 24 on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra was the cynosure of it all on Friday as fans and compatriots took to social media to wish the young javelin star.

The ace javelin thrower shot to fame at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year when he became India's second individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra. Neeraj Chopra is also the first to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics.

Neeraj Chopra is currently training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California, USA. He is currently preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Birthday wishes pour in for Neeraj Chopra

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted:

"Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1. Wish u a great year ahead."
Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Wish u a great year ahead . https://t.co/w7PYXPGlZi

London Olympic bronze medalist and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt fondly called Neeraj Chopra his younger brother and sent his best wishes. Wrestler Sonam Malik also took to social media to wish the young star.

"Happy birthday to Olympic gold medalist and India's darling, younger brother Neeraj Chopra."
Many Many Happy returns of the day @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir 🇮🇳🥇🙏 #HappyBirthday #NeerajChopra #GoldenBoyOfIndia https://t.co/JknGwVsffY

Read: Neeraj Chopra commences training in USA

Wrestling ace Sonam Malik, who also participated at the Tokyo Olympics, took to Twitter and wrote:

"Many Many Happy returns of the day @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir."
ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता और हिंदुस्तान के लाडले, छोटे भाई @Neeraj_chopra1 को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 💐 https://t.co/pljzpqmpOB

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Delhi Capitals and the Indian sports fan army, the Bharat Army, sent out their wishes.

The image of 2021, the man of 2021 💙Happy Birthday, @Neeraj_chopra1 🎂 https://t.co/mzVtFPb5ES

Athlete Hima Das took to Twitter to wish Neeraj Chopra.

Happy birthday @Neeraj_chopra1 bhaiya. Wishing you lots of success and happiness always 🎂 https://t.co/Awsw5BRHZX

Neeraj Chopra thanks well-wishers

Busy training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, Neeraj Chopra thanked his well-wishers for the birthday wishes. He said:

"Hello all, and whoever has wished me on my birthday, thank you to all. I hope you all are happy. I am currently in the USA [United States of America], running 13 hours back, so it's still 23rd here. After returning from training, I saw your messages. I was having dinner with my coaches. Thank you again. Stay safe."
Thank you all for your warm wishes 😊 https://t.co/CEehuK4S5z

Neeraj Chopra is the recipient of several awards. He received the Arjuna Award in 2018 and was bestowed with the Vishisht Seva Medal for his excellence in sports in 2020. However, the most prestigious award came after his gold medal winning feat when he was bestowed the Khel Ratna Award.

Also read: 2022 Diamond League to start in Doha in May

Edited by Parimal
