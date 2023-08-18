"Happy that I’ll be competing": Kishore Kumar Jena elated after visa clearance for World Athletics Championships

The timely intervention of the sports ministry and ministry of external affairs enabled Odisha’s international javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena to get a Schengen visa stamped by the Hungarian embassy on Friday.

The Hungarian embassy had issued visas to the Indian athletics contingent, including Jena earlier on August 2 to compete at the Budapest World Athletics Championships starting August 19. The majority of the athletes had already reached Budapest.

But for reasons unknown to Jena, his visa was revoked four days prior to his departure. He was supposed to travel on August 19 evening.

“Thankful to the government that I was issued a visa again,” Jena told Sportskeeda after his evening practice here in New Delhi. “I’m happy that I’ll be competing at the world championships.”

Jena was one of the three javelin throwers, including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for the prestigious Budapest World Athletics Championships.

According to Jena, he was perplexed to know Wednesday evening (August 16) that the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi had revoked his Schengen visa four days prior to his departure to Budapest. Jena added:

“It was very upsetting when I came to know that I could miss the World Championships for no fault of mine. I couldn’t sleep properly."

Submitting a fresh application on Friday at the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi upset Jena’s travel and practice plans.

“I hurriedly had my breakfast in the morning today to reach the embassy at 9am. Then again in the afternoon I had to rush to the embassy to collect my passport,” the javelin thrower said of his Friday experience.

Jena missed his afternoon meal. But made efforts to log his Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for general practice in the evening.

“I will borrow javelin from someone and do a couple of throws,” he told Sportskeeda.

Despite a temporary setback due to visa problems, he missed normal routine practice, but Jena was confident of recovering the lost ground.

“The javelin throw event will be on August 25. So I have some time to recover,” Jena concluded.

Meanwhile, the men’s 20km race walk will be the first medal event on Saturday of the World Athletics Championships. India’s Akshdeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh and Vikash Singh will be seen in action.